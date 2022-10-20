A Nigerian lady has shared a funny video showing how her body transformed during pregnancy

The video showed a throwback of the woman before pregnant and a clip of her while expecting her baby

Many netizens who came across the clip on popular app, TikTok, insisted that the change was glaring

The shocking transformation of a Nigerian woman during her pregnancy has stirred reactions.

Viral videos making the rounds online show the young woman before she got pregnant and after she took in.

Lady shares pregnancy transformation Photo Credit: @katekff/TikTok

Source: UGC

Netizens exclaimed in shock over the obvious difference between her throwback clips and her pregnancy videos.

Sharing the video, the woman said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I thought I will be beautiful preggy when I get pregnant. The change is just too much. I need justice."

Reactions as woman shows off pregnancy transformation

@kuhimoureen said:

"I refuse to understand that this is the same person."

@faceoftheanalys stated:

"Hahaha. That's what we go through during pregnancy but the end result is beautiful. Beholding your baby."

@kikkkio commented:

"Jesus! God please, I’m begging, have mercy on me during my own pregnancy."

@skylerehiz stated:

"Ahhh your own worst ohhh my own no reach your own at all, coz I still had a little bit of my complexion."

@radiamikdad reacted:

"So did your skin colour change? Im curious bcoz same thing happened to me, I thought it was just me lol."

@malmal277 noted:

"I had the same thing happen to me when I was pregnant. I spent the whole pregnancy looking like Tracy Morgan."

@icychelz added:

"Ain’t no way bruh. I'm sorry for laughing but congratulations. Hope you get your groove back sis."

Watch video below:

Lady shares photo of pregnancy transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the power of pregnancy in changing a woman's physical appearance has been confirmed in the transformation photos of a Nigerian lady.

In the photos making the rounds online, her physical appearance totally changed when she got pregnant. Her skin tone apparently got really darker while her nose became bigger than the normal size.

Her facial appearance also looked so dull. However, she took photos after delivering her baby and her transformation caused a frenzy online.

Source: Legit.ng