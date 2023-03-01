An interesting video of a Nigerian lady showing off her pregnancy transformation has gone viral on TikTok

The young lady shared her looks before she got pregnant, hoping pregnancy would enhance her beauty

However, she received the shock of her life when her pregnancy altered her appearance in many unexpected ways

Pregnancy is always a turning point for every woman. It comes with physical, emotional, and psychological stress and alterations.

For some women, pregnancy's toll is minimal and hardly noticeable. For others, even from the first trimester, their bodies already show signs of a new being growing within them.

Lady shows off pregnancy transformation. Photo Credit: @bukenzy7

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian lady decided to give us highlights of her entire journey to motherhood.

She started by introducing us to herself before she got pregnant. She was hoping that pregnancy would cause her to glow and be radiant.

Her throwback pictures and videos revealed a light-skinned woman with an even nose and a round face.

The young woman, however, got more than what she bargained for as pregnancy changed her body in more unpredicted ways than one.

Her nose got bigger, and her lips, especially the lower lip, doubled in size. Her face also got bigger and rounder. Unexpectedly, her skin became darker. She was almost unrecognisable.

Some netizens found it hard to believe it was the same person at the beginning of the video that was the same at the end.

Social media reactions

@itstiyunnaj wrote:

"Girl this can't be the same person."

@naturallynerdlike wrote:

"THE BEST BIRTH CONTROL COMMERCIAL! Siiiiiiiiiiis! Idk what to even say lol."

@kanitria comment:

"That's two different people."

@phatgoochierairai said:

"Jesus Christ of Nazareth!!!"

@nataliee913 commented:

"The real question is... DOES IT GO BACK TO NORMAL?!"

@curvyshaz commented:

Why is it ALWAYSSS. the nose?! I never understand."

@stuckup.yaa wrote:

"Does it go back to normal after the baby?"

@beesolar_of_tiktok commented:

"I didn't expect this."

@bihbrenda828 wrote:

"Ur breathing oxygen for 5000 pipo may God bless all mothers."

@flowerlym commented:

"Get the girl with the list."

@broownshaawty wrote:

"No way."

@cherry4485 commented:

"I shouted Jesus my papa come dey ask me wetin happen."

@agray60 commented:

"I'm so glad I'm on my period right now."

@amanisamazondiscountcode commented:

"I wanted to say something nice."

@mamashae_ wrote:

"Do you at least go back to normal when it's all over?"

@realsavageoflaylay1 commented:

"Somebody should imagine how I shouted ahnahn."

@nana___yhao wrote:

"Dem for take ur nose teach respiration for school."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng