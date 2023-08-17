A video showing the moment an iPhone 6s was upgraded with a long-lasting battery got people amazed

The iPhone's memory was also upgraded to 256G to it can run bigger apps smoothly without lags

Social media users had questions for the repairer when he claimed that the iPhone's new battery could last days

A man has shown people how he upgraded an iPhone 6s to a capacity that could compete closely with iPhone 14 pro max.

He (@phonetalkzzz) said the phone's owner had battery and memory issues when he requested the upgrade.

The man removed the iPhone 6s' old battery. Photo source: @phonetalkzzz

Source: TikTok

iPhone 6s and good battery

The iPhone expert captured the upgrade process by expanding the iPhone's memory to 256G.

That was not all. He removed the old battery that was below 1,500 mAh and replaced it with a 7,200 mAh battery

According to him, the battery can last "four to five days". Some body modifications were also carried out on the iPhone 6s.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

slim2455 said:

"I’m still using that phone."

Blueskyes said:

"It’s the best phone ever. Even better than a 14 pro."

mdottee said:

"7000mah is crazy. 3000 would've been fine."

he/him asked:

"Would this be possible on iphone xs?"

Deven Dobbins said:

"I still have an Rose gold 6S Plus. I mainly use it as a recording phone for exhaust videos. I wish they still did iPhones in rose gold though."

sammy funds doubted the upgrade:

"7,200;mah battery? I don't think so."

Chris asked:

"Would that be possible on an iPhone 11?"

shish kebab asked:

"What about the OS?"

TommyValejo said:

"Can you do a test with that battery? Play the video with camera on & see how long it will last?"

