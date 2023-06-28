A young Nigerian man, known by many as Ekiti Pikin, has won N37.4m after he staked N50k on over 600 odds

Sharing a screenshot of his winning slip, he acknowledged the man who dropped the booking code he played

Many people who reacted to his post congratulated him, as some admired his bravery in putting much on a random game

A popular Nigerian punter, Ekiti Pikin (Mayor of Ekiti), has got Nigerians praising his luck after he won N37.4 million from a single betting game.

His slip showed that he bet over 600 odds on the game. The popular punter tagged the Twitter handle of the person whose booking code he loaded.

After winning N37.4 million, many people begged Ekiti Pikin for money online. Photo source: @Ekitipikin

Ekiti Pikin wins N37m from betting

Ekiti Pikin also congratulated his followers who took the game with him for their winnings. Many people thronged his comment section to praise him.

Some regretted not playing the game, wondering why booking codes from him always won whenever they did not play.

See his tweet here.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@joyfultips said:

"Finally draw worked for you, you think the okra you love eating is a waste? Drop yours let me win biko, I missed this."

@OlaseniFeyisayo said:

"Congratulations and more wins."

@_VALKlNG said:

"You too big Walahi."

@BETFUSE1 said:

"Congratulations Idan gan gan."

@OBO_master said:

"If na helabet people win this game today Otilo."

@0Chynese said:

"Egbon do me 100k."

@OgDon_Official said:

"Omo… You dey Stake Abeg, Imagine Game way no be you Predict.. You Staked #50k on 6 Draws… I off cap for You Abeg…"

@tehilszn1 said:

"I take back what I said against guys who bet."

@iamroeking said:

"Time to download SportyBet AGAIN."

@SammySteve_ said:

"Everybody dey stake 100 naira, e reach your turn you go stake 50k, is that how dey use to do? Oya find me 100k dia."

@Onyebuccie said:

"Dear God, if truly you are the God of this guy called Mayor i tap into his grace. Before the end of this year Let me testify Millions. Amen!!!"

Source: Legit.ng