A young Nigerian man got many people congratulating him when he won N2m from game betting

With only N10 placed on different games with thousands of odds, the man's winning slip had many thinking of the possibility of winning more

The man told people questioning the amount he used that it was the money he could afford to lose

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @isthatUW got many people talking online after sharing his bet slip, showing where he won N2m.

What surprised people was that he only used N10 to play over 146,000 odds. His luck got people asking questions in his post's comment section.

People said he should have used more money to place the bet. Photo source: @isthatUW

Man's winning betting slip

@isthatUW thanked God that he never gave up. The man responded to people who believed he wasted the odds by betting so mall. He told them that was what he could afford to lose.

Some Twitter users begged him to drop betting codes next time so that others could also win and get out of the trenches.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@TalentedFBG said:

"Opportunity comes but once not twice."

@The_BETMAKER said:

"So here's the real owner of the ticket omo your ticket don go far oo but dem no dey tag you to am congratulations on your win."

@Elkrosmediahub said:

"Lmaoooooo! Congratulations, but the bettor in me can’t help but think how N200 on this woulda probably yielded N50million."

@bin_gbada said:

"N200 would’ve won you 40m. Sportybet really did a thing with that 10-20 naira low stake thing. Congratulations though."

@desmondAlake said:

"I understand you but bro you no try at all. Nack this thing with 100naira ha."

@Juliusbalaa said:

"You for just try put #100 na 20m be that."

@yosoreoluwaa said:

"If I don’t tap into this grace, I will fight you. Drop codes from now onnn."

@ProbablyDafe said:

"If una like make una use 5 naira win 3 billion naira, SportyBet no go ever see me catch."

@__Hemax said:

"Chai God why be say na another person dey always win this kain odds. N100 alone will have given me a cool 21M ffs."

Man better N20, won big

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man (@AlhajiEmzowas) was left with mixed emotions after he playfully bet N20 on over 11,000 odds and his game all hit.

He won a total of N218,000 from the game. He said he wasted the chance to hit it big as he should have staked more.

Man predicted World Cup match

In similar news, a Nigerian man, Debo Popoola, gathered massive reactions on social media as he predicted the match between Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

In a tweet he made hours before the game, he said:

"The biggest upset in the history of football will happen today. Saudi Arabia will beat Argentina by 2 goals to 1."

