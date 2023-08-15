A Nigerian man known as Kech Man has started a trekking mission to walk from Benue to Lagos so he can meet Sabinus

The man said that he does not mind how long the trekking takes him as he is determined to give the comedian a personal gift

The brave man stated that he has been making reports about his journey at every station he sleeps at night

Shortly after a Nigerian man vowed to cycle to Lagos state to meet Davido, another Nigerian man has embarked on a similar journey.

He is vowing to trek from Benue to Lagos to meet Comedian Sabinus. The young man said he has been sleeping at different police stations at night.

The man said people have been supporting him on the road. Sabinus' photo source: Instagram/@mrfunny1

Man determined to see Sabinus

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, the man revealed that he already made it to Lafia and he slept there.

"Even if it takes me two years, I would make sure and see Sabinus and give him my gift. I want Sabinus to see what I am doing."

Sabinus' fan gets support on the road

The man, identified as Kech Man, said that since he started the journey, he has been getting support in the form of sachet water and biscuit. In his words:

"Since I started this journey, so many people have been supporting me with things like pure water, biscuit and bread. I pray to reach Lagos even though it takes me two years. I must see Sabinus one-on-one."

The resilient man who said he had a gift for Sabinus sent different photos that captured some moments of his journey.

As of the time of writing this report, Kech Man was yet to respond to more questions sent to him about his journey.

Cyclist vows to see Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian cyclist wanting to see Davido said money was never his motivation to embark on the 'dangerous' journey.

He, however, left the room open for the singer to still 'bless' him in person if he still chooses to. In his words:

"I didn't drop it (his account details on Twitter like Davido requested) because all I want is to meet him and present my gift to him and then if he decides to bless me he will."

Davido gives EKo hotel staff $10k

In other news, a Nigerian lady, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was blessed by Davido with $10k after she returned $70k a customer misplaced.

Davido got to know about Ngozi's honesty after Legit.ng reported her good deeds, sparking thousands of reactions online.

