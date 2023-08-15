A viral video of a little girl saying “sefepamini” in a hilarious manner earlier has made her an internet sensation

The adorable child was recently spotted on TikTok, showing off her dance moves to Ayra Starr’s hit song

The naturally funny young girl has received gifts and support from Olamide, Pocolee, and other celebrities

A hilarious video of a little girl lamenting like an adult and saying “sefepamini” went viral on social media a few days ago.

The girl, who has a natural talent for comedy, was captured on camera by someone as she complained about her life.

Little girl in sefepamini video seen dancing. Photo credit: @antyapeke78

Source: TikTok

The video made thousands of people laugh and relate to her frustration.

Little girl in Sefepamini video dances

Since then, the girl has been having a lot of fun on TikTok, where she posted a video of herself dancing.

She recently showed off her dance moves to Ayra Starr’s hit song, which got thousands of likes and comments from her fans.

The girl has also received a lot of generosity from celebrities who were impressed by her natural talent and personality.

She got gifts and shout-outs from Olamide, Pocolee, and many others who wanted to show their support and appreciation for her.

She is truly living her best life and everyone is loving it.

Watch the video of the little girl below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Victoria Joy David reacted:

"She gat good vibez."

SENATOR ADEKUNLE said:

"More grace to you my darling baby."

@Blessy23 commented:

"Daughter of Grace."

@imbeejey also commented:

"I too love this my baby sister."

Little girl dramatically laments like adult in touching video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a little girl lamenting bitterly to an adult has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Facing a woman, the kid, who spoke in Yoruba, put up a dramatic display as she lamented like an adult.

Motioning with her hands, she wondered if they wanted to kill her. She repeatedly asked if they wanted to end her life. She also lamented how an adult was fond of beating small children.

Source: Legit.ng