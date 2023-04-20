A WhatsApp chat between vendor and customer about the price of Ankara cloth has surfaced online

In the viral chat, the customer asked for the price of the cloth and received the quotation instantly

However, the customer went further to ask if the price of the cloth is delivery fee inclusive and the vendor responded hilariously

A funny conversation between an Ankara vendor and a female customer has got many people talking.

In the screenshot which is currently trending on social media the customer inquired about the price of a piece of Ankara, a traditional cloth mostly worn in Nigeria.

Have you made your hair

The vendor responded that the cloth would go for N2500 and the customer quickly asked if the aforementioned price included shipping fee.

The vendor who at that point had lost it replied hilariously.

Find the full transcript of the conversation below:

Customer: How much is your Ankara Ma?

Vendor: 2500 naira

Customer: Is it including delivery fee Ma? No attack me o just asking.

Vendor: Yes with delivery and I will sew it for you. Add matching shoe for you too. Have you made you hair?

Many social media users who engaged with the WhatsApp chat said they found it engaging even though they thought the vendor could not have gone that far with the response.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Didi reacted:

"She asked her a very good question."

Chinaza Umealor said:

"For her to add 'no attack me o'clock she already knew something was off with the question so why still go ahead and ask. Onwunwa."

Amarachi Emeka wrote:

"It includes your waybill, sewing, brideprice, breakfast and the cost of the gun you're carrying. Asinwin."

Vera Okonu commented:

"Delivery when go be like 1500-2k. Vendors don suffer."

Eunice Aroma also commented:

"Wahala Wahala"

Nwagu Christian also reacted:

"Best to ignore sha."

