A Nigerian lady who hoped on God to relocate abroad for better opportunities joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge

The lady made a fake passport and boarding pass from cardboard and white paper to show she had faith

Many Nigerians who saw a photo of what she did during the Hallelujah praised her strong Christian conviction

A Nigerian lady who participated in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge acted according to her expected miracle.

During the 2024 Hallelujah Challenge, she used cardboard to design her international passport.

The lady's fake passport was made of cardboard. Photo source: adejoh_rit2092, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: Twitter

Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge

On the make-believe passport was written Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The lady (@adejoh_rit20922) who wanted to relocate out of Nigeria ensured the cardboard passport had details one would find on a real one.

A white paper with details was sandwiched between the pages of her passport. She called it her boarding pass.

The lady's strong Christian faith has got thousands of reactions on social media.

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Cassy_UF said:

"I love your faith so much girl."

@ChiefOge said:

"I did this too and the spirit of God ask me to put it in my bible( any place in the bible that backs up my faith) …God will answer us."

@Engr_chukky said:

"Faith requires action. U can start by getting ur passport, and others will follow through."

@samslivingstone said:

"I did this few months ago…I’m glad Hod answered me missing home from another country!!!"

@petite__kara said:

"Omo this faith pass mustard seed oo. Congratulations in advance."

@OluwaseunLijoka said:

"Can I pay for your passport and If you are in Lagos, I can get someone to capture you for the passport."

@_loseyifunmi said:

"Love this creativity. Your miracle will be your reality."

@Debie_Joe said:

"This faith is not normal."

@BigGia_69 said:

"Congratulations dear, trust me it works. I am speaking from experience."

Source: Legit.ng