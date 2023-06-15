Aminat Yusuf became the first student to graduate with a 5.0 CGPA from LASU in 40 years

LASU announced its 26th combined convocation ceremonies for next week with a lecture on digitalisation and higher education

LASU honoured eight eminent Nigerians and two professors with honorary and distinguished degrees for their contributions to the university and the nation

Aminat Yusuf made history as the first student to graduate with a perfect score of 5.0 CGPA from the Lagos State University (LASU) in its 40 years of existence.

She studied Law and was among the 282 First Class graduates who will receive their degrees at the 26th combined convocation ceremonies next week, Tribune Newspaper reports.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, announced this at a press conference on Wednesday.

Outstanding achievement

She praised Aminat for her outstanding achievement and said she would be rewarded with N500,000 by the university.

She also congratulated the other 9,901 graduates from various departments and levels of the university.

She said the graduates had been equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their chosen fields and contribute positively to the society.

Digital age lecture

She added that the convocation lecture on “The Impact of Digitalisation on Higher Education in the Digital Age” would be delivered by Mr Sonny Ehono, the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The lecture would be chaired by Prof Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of NUC.

She further disclosed that the award of diplomas, first and postgraduate degrees ceremony would take place on Wednesday 21st, while the academic doctorate and honorary doctorate degrees ceremony would be held on Thursday 22nd, both at the main auditorium of the university.

She thanked the university’s management team, staff, and students for their support and cooperation since she assumed office about two years ago.

She said the university would continue to promote and reward excellence among its stakeholders.

