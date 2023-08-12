A young Nigerian lady has shown people how her skin looked after she stopped bleaching it to look fair

The young lady's face looked radiant as she rocked her melanin complexion with a beautiful smile

People in her comment section on TikTok argued on whether or not bleaching is a good way to go to look pretty

A young lady who took the courage to stop bleaching her skin has shared her "before" and "after" looks.

At the beginning of a viral TikTok clip, the lady (@joyclerancehair) examined her fair complexion, saying it was when she was bleaching.

The lady examined her beautiful black skin. Photo source: @joyclerancehair

Lady bleaching skin stopped

Her transformation looks with dark skin got many people praising her for using creaming to change her natural complexion.

She countered people who said she used a filter in the video. She released more clips on her page to proof she was indeed bleaching. Other TikTokers said that her natural skin is more beautiful.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

teefah_ said:

"Wait so it was bleaching that was making you lose weight cuz as you stop, you add weight."

Antoinette said:

"It takes a lot of courage to stop bleaching."

Shinaayomi said:

"Ignore the negative comments you look better in your natural colour. Black is beautiful."

Favourite said:

"She wasn’t bleaching i think she used filter."

The lady countered:

"I wish."

di.di said:

"Bleaching ends up so bad at the end of the day."

Fatou said:

"Dark skin fits her so well."

5star DD said:

"Which cream u use to bleach abeg be like say I go use am if u don’t wanna."

bigsouth12 said:

"Dahhhh cream get power oooo."

Preciouss said:

"You’re so pretty as a dark skin love."

Purplelettuce21 said:

"Your aura got nicer and brighter when you stopped."

LOONGY️ said:

"Thank God u stopped u luk so amazing with ur natural skin."

345s said:

"You so beautiful after you stopped."

Source: Legit.ng