Two women’s hilarious reaction to using a lift for the first time has captured the hearts of many on TikTok

The video showed the women, who seemed to be at a mall, experiencing the thrill of riding an elevator for the first time

The second woman was initially terrified just like the first but once she overcame her fear, she started dancing with joy inside the lift

A heartwarming video of two women at a mall trying out a lift for the first time and having fun has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which was posted by a user named @obooemma00, showed the women’s hilarious and adorable reaction to experiencing the convenience of an elevator for the first time in their lives.

The women look thrilled after their courageous attempt paid off. Photo credit: @obooemmaoo

The video started with the first woman, who is wearing a colourful dress and a headscarf, nervously approaching the elevator as it opened.

She hesitated for a moment, as if unsure what to do, before taking a brave step inside.

As soon as she entered the elevator, she looked thrilled by the experience.

The second woman, who was also dressed in traditional attire, watched her friend from outside, waiting for her turn.

She finally gathered enough courage to step inside, but as soon as she did, she broke into a joyful dance, shaking her hips to express her happiness.

The video has received over thousands of views and comments from TikTok users, who were amused by the women’s reaction and touched by their innocence and joy.

Many users praised the women for their bravery and spirit, while others shared their own stories of using an elevator for the first time.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KWABENA reacted:

"Let them get home and see u will hear."

Abhena_xx said:

"Was the dance moves necessary..?"

Queen commented:

"Was the dancing necessary."

Yaababy also added:

"Today de3 the kids will hear stories."

@Mav:

"Excursion for our mothers"

