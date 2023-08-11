A lady relocated to Canada, but she is currently facing a deportation scare because she failed her evaluation test

The lady got a job in Canada, and she said her employers are sponsoring her, but she failed the mental evaluation test

She said she needs intense prayers to avoid deportation and missing out on the job she already got in Canada

A lady is facing deportation in Canada after failing an evaluation test. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Urbazon and Aaron Foster. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The lady who also got a job in Canada sent out a text message in which she asked for prayers to pass the test.

She sounded as if she was going to retake the test after failing it the first time.

The distraught lady said her employers are the ones who sponsored her to Canada and who helped her get her work permit.

She said in the text message:

"Sis, I need prayers right now. I'm at the point of deportation right now because I failed the psych test. My permit is employer-based, and without this psych evaluation, I will be sent back."

Medical reasons for deportation or denial of visa

According to the Canadian Government website, a person may be denied entry or stay into Canada based on some reasons, one of which is failure to meet medical inadmissibility rules.

While the website did not specifically mention psychological evaluation, it says being medically fit is taken seriously.

Part of the information reads:

"If you apply to come to Canada, you need to meet all inadmissibility rules to be allowed to enter the country. This includes medical inadmissibility.

"Medical inadmissibility affects anyone applying to visit, study, work or live permanently in Canada. There are 3 possible reasons for medical inadmissibility, danger to public health, danger to public safety and excessive demand on health or social services."

Three students face deportation in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that three Nigerian students are facing deportation after paying their fees late in the UK.

The students, Omolade Olaitan, Emmanuel Okohoboh and Paulette Ojogun, are studying at Swansea University, UK.

The school insists that it gave the students sufficient time to pay their fees.

Source: Legit.ng