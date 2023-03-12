A man surprised many people online as he turned a church altar into a place to propose to his fiancee

Before the proposal, the man pretended to be deep in prayer as some people held up a "will you marry me?" banner behind them

The man's lover "collapsed" in joy when she saw the banner and her fiance kneeling with a ring in his hand

A video shared by @iamcaritta has shown the moment a man proposed to his lover in the church in a most creative way while he was on the altar.

The man acted as if he was deep in prayer over the offering in the church. As he was praying, his fiancee was beside him. Unknown to her, some people already held a banner that read "Will You Marry Me?" them.

Many people said that they loved the man's way of proposing. Photo source: @iamcaritta

Source: TikTok

Man proposed to lady in chruch

When the lady wanted to go back to her seat, she saw the banner and was confused. The man immediately went to his knees, and she clocked that it was her proposal.

The whole congregation screamed in joy as the lady became emotional. Both the lady and the man were on their knees for several seconds.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nanahemaa_sikadwaAkua said:

"New trend church proposal….the pressure is getting…..ei."

Amaphebe said:

"Now everybody at church thinks they are invited."

makeupbyrosep said:

"Kingdom Spouses are picking up their queens all 2023 and beyond!"

Mercy Babs said:

"Now everyone will be invited to the wedding NAH."

Little one said:

"She know she can’t say no now."

Angel AlexOvercomer said:

"This is what I want.. proposal in ministry gathering."

Destiny said:

"I'm going to this church oh."

Drone delivered ring on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video showing a best man using a drone to bring in a ring for a groom got many people laughing and praising him online.

When it was time for the best man to get the ring, a drone flew into the church venue, and the man spread his hand as the device landed.

While the drone was in the hair, many wedding guests in the church whipped out their camera phones and recorded the moment.

Source: Legit.ng