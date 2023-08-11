A young Nigerian man has set the internet buzzing with a video he took at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

He marvelled that people always complain about not having money, yet there was a crowd at the airport

Some people who seemed familiar with the Lagos airport gave explanations about the crowd, while others found it hilarious

A video capturing the mammoth crowd at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos has sent netizens into a frenzy.

A Nigerian youth, @omobolanle_faob, who shared the video, marvelled at the large number of people inside the airport.

The video showed a mammoth crowd at Lagos airport. Photo Credit: @omobolanle_faob

Source: TikTok

He swiped at those saying, "There is no money in the country", and tagged them as liars.

The young man marvelled that people were leaving the country and December was yet to arrive.

In his words:

"No money. Na all of us dey lie give ourselves for this country."

Many people who watched the video commented on what may be responsible for it. Others said it was a regular sight at the Lagos airport.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the video

Israeldimma said:

"Na so this boarding hall always look like all time."

NaijaFin/Global Ambassado said:

"As war dey come lol. no where is even safe self."

Olaoluwa Ayomikun Pa said:

"Why are calling attention to dis, must you post it."

Dat_Fabulous_Gurl said:

"True true no money to spare. Plans plenty money no still reach cover all."

Mimi said:

"Omo I wasn't expecting what I saw the day I was travelling secondly no Air conditioner very were was so hot."

Cornelius said:

"Shebi no money for this country…so where all this people see money for flight."

Emmanuela Okoro said:

"Once you skip morning flight na ds kian thing you go see till midnight."

AbimbolaOlokuntoye said:

"Those who accompanied people travelling are usually ×3 of the people who are travelling."

Video shows crowd at airport

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a video of people at the departure wing of a Nigerian international airport had got many talking.

In a video posted by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, many travellers were seen at the departure section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos state. Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"International Airport currently... See the amount of people that want to marathon race. “Why are you running, whyyyyyyyyy are you running?”

