A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share a video of a religious group he found on the streets of Akwa Ibom

The video, taken early in the morning, showed members of the group all on white as they chanted with great energy

Some people claimed the people in the video are members of the Brotherhood of Cross and Star, while many others hailed them

A recording artiste and gospel singer, Dan Tutu, has caused a stir online over a video he shared showing what he saw on the streets of Akwa Ibom.

Tutu's video showed a group of people chanting as they moved across all dressed in white flowing garments.

Dan Tutu stunned netizens with his video. Photo Credit: @dantutu11

Source: TikTok

The group comprises men, women and children, with females making the larger part of the numbers.

A woman who was sweeping the road was unmoved as they passed her. The video which was taken early in the morning stirred reactions.

Many people, who seemed familiar with the activities of the group, identified them as members of the Brotherhood of Cross and Star. The group is a religious group whose spiritual leader is Olumba Olumba Obu.

People say the group are members of the Brotherhood of Cross and Star

17creedboar said:

"No one is talking about the lady sweeping she get mind sha."

Kateys_Eyewears said:

"The cleanest state in Nigeria. See roads and street light. This is early morning. That’s the most fascinating thing about this video."

Glory_obt said:

"Thank you father, peace be unto you people that think's BCS has a different God. met grandma to no the history of BCS."

Barbie said:

"I sneaked from home one time and went to town, I was coming back home and met people all in white, not singing oo, just walking eiiii the way I run."

sofiachinelo said:

"I dey fear these people."

realkingketo said:

"That the only true church for me my dad would be proud if I go back rip dad is not up to me again can't find them in Lagos but we always be a member."

goodness Monday said:

"The church close to my street...they are avin program...love dem,dey never get tired of serving God."

Olumba Olumba speaks on Biafra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of Cross and Star had said he has prayed against Biafra so it won't come.

He urged his followers to pray on the street of Aba against Biafra and instead call for the peace and unity of Nigeria saying Biafra “should disappear because it is not in the agenda of God.”

The spiritual leader said he will meet with major stakeholders in the Southeast region, including governors and youth leaders when he leads his large congregation to Owerri, Imo.

Source: Legit.ng