The 2021 Global Passport Index has revealed that Nigeria passport holders can travel to 26 countries without visa and 19 countries with visa on arrival, making 45 countries.

With this, the index ranks Nigeria 103 out of 116 countries that have the most powerful international passports in the world.

The index is published by the Henley Passport Index which describes itself as the original, authoritative ranking of all the world passports according to the number of destinations the holder can travel to visa-free.

Legit.ng gathers that the index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

List of Countries Nigerian passport holders can travel to visa-free

AFRICA

Benin Burkina Faso Cameroon Cape Verde Islands Chad Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Liberia Mali Niger Senegal Sierra Leone Togo

CARIBBEAN

Barbados Dominica Haiti Montserrat St. Kitts and Nevis

OCEANIA

Cook Islands Fiji Micronesia Niue Vanuatu

