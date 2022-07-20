Nigerian passport has moved up three places in the global ranking to sit at 100th most powerful

The change also brings the good news that holders of Nigerian passports can now travel to 46 countries visa-free

There are also three other countries where Nigerians can travel and get visas on arrival

Nigeria has moved up three places as its passport is ranked 100th out of 116 countries, but it is still among the least powerful in Africa, the latest 2022 Henley Passport Index shows.

The index, published by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm, ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

It is updated in real-time throughout the year as and when visa policy changes come into effect.

The Nigerian passport, according to the index, only guarantees visa-free access to 46 countries of the world an improvement from 45 as at March 2022.

But despite the improvement, the country still ranked amongst the top 10 African countries with the least powerful passports.

Passport ranking

Globally, Japan’s passport is ranked as the most powerful in the world as it allows a holder to enter 193 countries around the world.

In Africa, Seychelles’ passport is ranked number one and 28th in the world. Its passport holders have access to 153 countries without visa payment.

Mauritius’s passport is ranked second in Africa and ranked 33th globally with access to 146 countries. South Africa is third in Africa and ranked 55th in the world with access to travel to 105 countries. Botswana is ranked fourth in Africa and rated 65 all over the world with access to 87 countries without paying for a visa.

Namibia is ranked 76th in the global ranking and fifth in Africa. Its passport carriers have access to 79 countries.

The African countries with the least powerful passports are Somalia, Libya, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

Countries Nigerians can visit Visa-free

Benin

Burkina Faso

Cameroun

Cabo Verde

Chad

Comoros

Côte d’Ivoire

Djibouti

Ethiopia

The Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique *

Niger

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Togo

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Iran

Kyrgyzstan

Maldives

Timor-Leste

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Dominica

Fiji

Haiti

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Suriname

Micronesia

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

