A viral video of a talented little girl plaiting a grown-up customer's hair has stunned many people on social media

In the video making rounds online, the young girl was seen doing her job in all seriousness as an eye witness captured the moment

It was gathered that the little girl started practicing her craft at a very early age and has now mastered the job

A very talented little girl has stunned people online after she was seen braiding a lady's hair.

In a heartwarming video, the young girl stood on her feet and braided the hair so perfectly to the delight of an eye witness who didn't hesitate to make a video.

Reports gathered that the little girl had already started braiding hair for people at an early age of 5. The inspiring video was shared on instagram by @saintavenue_ent.

Little Girl braids an adult's hair Photo Credit: @saintavenue_ent

Source: Instagram

Young hairdresser receives accolades

Nigerians have reacted to the video with some of them advising parents and guardians of the girl to make her travel abroad.

They claimed that she would make more money and even become a billionaire if she gets the opportunity to travel abroad and practice her skill.

Kemi Sola said:

"I started this at a young age too. Now I am miss perfect."

Mz Shunnie reacted:

"Omo I no get any talent. I just dey."

Godfrey Anoking stated:

"Please anyone with her contact information should let me know. I and my team have something for her."

Prince Walz reacted:

"Skills for life age. She will become a millionaire before 18 if she gets the right mentor."

Bukayo remarked:

"Do visa for her make she go Yankee straight. This cutie will be a billionaire hair stylist there."

Goodnewz Okon commented:

"Sweet baby. I wan dash her something."

