Little Girl Braids an Adult's Hair in Video, Stuns People With Her Amazing Talent
- A viral video of a talented little girl plaiting a grown-up customer's hair has stunned many people on social media
- In the video making rounds online, the young girl was seen doing her job in all seriousness as an eye witness captured the moment
- It was gathered that the little girl started practicing her craft at a very early age and has now mastered the job
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A very talented little girl has stunned people online after she was seen braiding a lady's hair.
In a heartwarming video, the young girl stood on her feet and braided the hair so perfectly to the delight of an eye witness who didn't hesitate to make a video.
Reports gathered that the little girl had already started braiding hair for people at an early age of 5. The inspiring video was shared on instagram by @saintavenue_ent.
Young hairdresser receives accolades
Nigerians have reacted to the video with some of them advising parents and guardians of the girl to make her travel abroad.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
They claimed that she would make more money and even become a billionaire if she gets the opportunity to travel abroad and practice her skill.
Kemi Sola said:
"I started this at a young age too. Now I am miss perfect."
Mz Shunnie reacted:
"Omo I no get any talent. I just dey."
Godfrey Anoking stated:
"Please anyone with her contact information should let me know. I and my team have something for her."
Prince Walz reacted:
"Skills for life age. She will become a millionaire before 18 if she gets the right mentor."
Bukayo remarked:
"Do visa for her make she go Yankee straight. This cutie will be a billionaire hair stylist there."
"I really suffered": Woman whose voice is behind "bunch of women surrounded in my room" expression speaks
Goodnewz Okon commented:
"Sweet baby. I wan dash her something."
Who taught her? 7-yr-old girl makes up like a pro, behaves like adult in video
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 7-year-old girl has been seen in a viral video making herself up like a pro, behaving like an adult lady before a mirror.
She used the brush not as if she is learning but like someone who has been in the game of beauty and make-up for years.
The video which captured her amazing skills has since gone viral on the internet with many adult women saying the girl is better than them.
Source: Legit.ng