A Nigerian lady, Oluwatosin Oluwayomi, amazed many people online as she showed off her hairstyling skill

In a clip, the young lady made braids on her head and it was perfectly done without help from anybody

Many Instagram users who reacted to Oluwatosin's video wondered if she never had hand and backaches after the task

It is not every day one sees a person self-styling their hair. A Nigerian lady, Oluwatosin Oluwayomi, surprised many as she made a video showing the moment she braided her hair without any kind of help.

In a clip shared on her Instagram, the lady with the aid of a mirror took her time making tinny braids.

Many people praised the lady's skill. Photo source: @light_esty

Source: Instagram

A queen and more

With painstaking efforts, Oluwatosin achieved a great result and you would think a hairdresser just worked on her hair if you never watched the video.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After she was done with the hair, she smiled and showed off the beautiful style she made.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 800 comments with over 300,000 views when it was reshared by Tunde Ednut.

Did you have handaches?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

bobmansha said:

"A queen and more is not for everybody."

macy__stephens said:

"Its all sweet an arts, untill you start to suffer from severe back ache."

_i.am.jude said:

"This thing is very painful to the hand.. una day try."

itz_estelle said:

"If I try dis, de way my hand go pain me ehh."

empress_dency_cruz_ said:

"I can't even make all back, my sisters are on this table."

habbysnazzy said:

"My younger cousin can do that."

mssandrabenede said:

"I Dey jealous her. I can’t do my hair myself, not even corn rows. Lol."

chuma_fashy said:

"I make my hair myself. Not easy but I get it done nearly."

Lady bought human hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady became really angry after the human hair she paid N37,000 for turned out to be fake when it was delivered.

Wearing the wig to show people online, the lady said that the supposed hair is synthetic and not what she wanted.

She yanked the wig off to show social media users the many things that are wrong with the product. First, the lady stated that the hair looks scanty.

Source: Legit.ng