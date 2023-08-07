A Nigerian man has raised the bar after welcoming his wife from the labour room in a grand style

In a lovely video, the thoughtful husband sprayed wads of cash on his wife as she danced with the baby

Social media has been abuzz with the video as many congratulated the woman and wished to be in her shoes

A woman identified as @oluomabernadine on TikTok has shared a heartwarming video of her husband welcoming her from the hospital after she gave birth.

In the video, her doting husband sprayed her and their newborn son with money as she danced.

Nigerian man welcomes wife from labour room with wads of cash Photo credit: @oluomabernadine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

At one point, she stood up from her chair to show off more intriguing dance moves as her husband showered her with cash.

Bernadine captioned the video:

"How my husband welcomed me from the hospital, I Am blessed."

Reactions as man sprays wads of cash on wife and newborn

The video has gone viral with many people praising the husband for his joyful and loving gesture.

@katuramulinda reacted:

“I would give him kids after every year. I love men who respect women who put their lives on the line to bring another life on earth. God bless him.”

@cynthiaoluchi4 commented:

“It's only when u marry the real Odogwu.”

@Ayaola said:

“Every woman deserves this after delivery but fingers are not equal cos pregnancy is not an easy tasks oo. God bless all mother's out there.”

@Nkeiruka Chinyere John said:

“It takes a lovely husband to do it congrats my dear.”

@ntongolamuba reacted:

“Wow that's nice, that's how it should be am happy for you.”

@star girl commented:

“This is what we called thank you very much. Congratulations to you both.”

@CHUBBY_WEALTH said:

“Very blessed. I love men that respect their women.”

@akubest commented:

“Congratulations to you. I pray my wife delivers successfully so I can also be happy doing this.”

@floxy reacted:

“Congratulations dear, oga keep up the good work I appreciate your understanding to your woman remain blessed.”

Watch the video below :

Man sprays bundles of cash on wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video that captured a man spraying bundles of N20 notes on a grateful woman who knelt beside him has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The man looked like he was generously expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the wife who was carrying a cute baby on her back and splurged more cash on her. The woman was over the moon with the kind gesture that she warmly embraced the man who continued to make it rain money on her.

Many social media users who watched the video found it funny and indicated that they thought it was dollar notes. As of publishing the reports, the video has gathered thousands of likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng