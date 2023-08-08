A beautiful black woman has gone viral on social media after her video surfaced on the popular app, Instagram

In the trending video, the young woman rocked a fitted black top with long pants to match

Social media has been abuzz with the video as many stormed the comments section to compliment her fine shape

A short clip of a stunning black woman with a captivating body shape stunned netizens who watched it.

In the video shared by @mrpresident on Instagram, the woman was seen cat-walking as someone filmed her in action.

Black lady with fine shape causes buzz Photo credit: @mrpresidennnt/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

The gorgeous woman rocked a pair of black pants and a tight-fitted top paired with a brown-coloured bag.

Reactions as lady with fine shape catwalks on road

While some netizens were impressed by her shape, others have expressed concern about the health problems that may arise as a result of her body build.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Others claimed, in the comments section, that it might be a problem for her when she gets older and fragile.

Runor commented:

“How is this even fine too much of everything is bad."

@official_eezomatic said:

“I can't even walk side-side with this kind of woman, the shyness won't let me walk properly, God forbid.”

@adropofwealth reacted:

“Too much of everything Is bad abeg.”

adropofwealth said:

“Too much of everything Is bad abeg.”

@sexykayla234 reacted:

“Nobody is talking about old age hmmmmmm.”

@ileomah said:

“This people no dey think of old age but what do I know."

@drchubbygideon said:

“Not nice actually. No body shaming.”

@yvonne1 commented:

“DOctOr did.”

@switgal official commented:

“Where is her tummy?”

@backbbcshit said:

“Chineke! How person wan take climb this kind storey building like this?”

@nicky_shiva said:

“I thank God for this one wey I get this one no be easy load I am contended.”

@deoproducer reacted:

“I like the background and the music playing in the video.

@bouqui.adamz said:

“Lol, this is funny.”

Watch the video below:

Fine lady with thick legs flaunts her beauty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as @peaceonuoha_ on TikTok has captured hearts after showing off her perfect body shape.

In a heartwarming clip, the curvy lady danced and posed for the camera while dressed in a tight-fitting two-piece that accentuates her curves. The video has garnered thousands of comments from fans and admirers who expressed their love for her body stature.

While many praised Peace for her confidence and beauty, others commented on her stunning figure and fashion sense.

Source: Legit.ng