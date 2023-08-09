A young Nigerian man has gone viral after sharing a video of the unique tricycle he boarded on the road

The tricycle (Keke Napep) had a small door attached to it and there was also a bolt to lock the door

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many wondering why the door was crafted

A TikTok user identified as @armstrongosas has shared a video of a Keke Napep (tricycle) with an unusual feature.

The video showed a small door that can be bolted, but the passenger didn't seem to understand its purpose.

Man shares video of Keke Napep with a door Photo credit: @armstrongosas/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to Armstrong, he was riding in the Keke Napep when he noticed the unusual feature.

Sharing the video via TikTok, he appealed to netizens to tell him what the door was actually used for.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He captioned the video, "What is the use of this? Someone should explain to me please."

Reactions as man shares video of Keke Napep with door

The video has gone viral on social media, with many people expressing their surprise at the unusual feature.

Many have speculated that the door might be used to prevent water from splashing on someone’s leg.

@prosper commented:

“Some people de run and them never pay.”

@Neemah_baby said:

“Una no they appreciate person do door for you, you they complain. what if breeze blow you? na that door go save you o.”

@Fechi commented:

“The way I laughed.”

@presh reacted:

“Na new update.”

@Cynie Empire said:

“This is nice, it’ll prevent water from splashing on someone during the rainy days.”

@Styledbytubbie said:

“As them fix door for you make u no fall u no like am.”

@Toma reacted:

“Luxury keke it’s the how do you open it.”

@ASK_OF_Wavyy_SZN reacted:

“That thing no hard to open, nor go spoil person creativity.”

@BIG HUNCHO 0F TIKTOK said:

“How wish u know how some aboki dey take carry person enter dirty for Benin u for like that things.”

@darlington ikilo commented:

“Na mostly north you go see this kind keke. Na because of mostly women. That's why their keke get door.”

@{~W~I~F~E~Y~} said:

“To prevent you from getting more heads and lesser tooth.”

@ochukoovie said:

“Make u no fall na.”

Watch the video below:

Jos Keke rider redesigns his Keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians are currently congratulating a keke rider who has been able to add a touch of innovation to his tricycle. The young man, said to reside in Jos, the Plateau state capital, added glass doors and windows to his machine, making it look different.

The doors and windows look properly fitted and made the keke look more refreshing than the ones on the road. It is not completely clear if the man got the fittings done by himself, but tricycles in Nigeria are generally not known to come with factory-fitted doors. Photos of the transformed 'whip' has been shared by many Facebook accounts, including Inside Kaduna and a group, Jos Rant.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the man's innovative efforts. A few people have said they are not cool with it since it could generate heat, while others seriously applauded him.

th

Source: Legit.ng