A young Nigerian man has caused a frenzy on social media after arriving at a mall in pyjamas

In a video, he went out on a date with his girlfriend in pyjamas which he claimed to have bought N15,000

Mixed reactions have trailed his video as some people found it awkward while others applauded him on TikTok

A boy identified as @kelvin_goodnews_ on TikTok rocked pyjamas to a recent date with his girlfriend.

In a trending video, the couple was seen walking side by side into a restaurant as people looked at them.

Man rocks pyjamas to go on date with girlfriend Photo credit: @kelvingoodnews/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kelvin insisted that he would wear the pyjamas anywhere he deems fit as he got it for a huge amount of N15,000.

He captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Pyjamas 15k And You Say Make I No Wear Am Comot. Watin I go wear go church on Sunday.”

Reactions as man rocks pyjamas to date with girlfriend

The video has gone viral on social media with many expressing their opinions about the man's fashion choice.

@T.gold said:

“Nothing really concern me with the pyjamas, it’s ur gf’s height ad beauty I really love.”

@Gracieeeee commented:

“My own be say your babe dey try, I can be a supportive girlfriend but Godddd can I do this? I’ll literally beg the ground to open.”

@bossflourish said:

“Infact wear am go church.”

@Philanthropist ABY said:

“You wear shoe sef o.”

@Ezelove commented:

“See bro I even wear my own when I buy 8500 go Abj through train, go school, then to All nite,”

@Angel reacted:

“So nobody notice the black waterproof. I love the guy vibes abeg.”

@Alpha_Queen_002 said:

“Wetin you carry for black leather.”

@Big~Flex reacted:

“Why you self go Dey take sleep serious. 15k haaa shey na heavenly sleep.”

@Quency commented:

“He wear sneaker join ooo.”

@Real Adel said:

“This ur babe be understand if na me group will open I cannot, Jesus.”

@Irenebliss26 reacted:

“Swears na your own be my own ohh.”

@Onyi hairs said:

“Me go even wear am go interview for American embassy.”

Watch the video below:

Lady wears her pyjamas and house slippers to school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a lady wearing pyjamas to school to attend a lecture has stirred massive reactions on social media. Shared by @favvy_porsh, the TikToker said that all manners of things happen in school.

In the TikTok clip, the pyjamas lady was also in yellow fluffy slippers. She had a hair bonnet on her head. She was not the only one in pyjamas.

There was another lady standing beside her in the same outfit. Many who saw her video wondered if she never took her bath and just rushed out to attend the afternoon class. As of the time of writing this report, the video has over 2,000 comments with more than 55,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng