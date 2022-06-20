Aisha Feruz has revealed that she loathes taking a shower by herself and she has always resorted to employing people to wash her

The Tanzanian noted that she recently fired her employees tasked with washing her and she has resorted to using part-timers for the role

She disclosed that her former team earned a monthly salary of N3.5 million (KSh 1 million) and her part-timers take home N178,000 (KSh 50,000) daily

Fast-rising Tanzanian video vixen Aisha Feruz has caused a buzz online after she claimed she hires people to bathe her.

Tanzanian video vixen Aisha Feruz has claimed she pays employees N3.5m monthly to bathe her. Photo: Aisha Feruz

Open to both genders

The entertainer noted she does not discriminate on gender and is open to new applications for those that would want the job.

Aisha revealed that she recently fired her team of cleaners whom she had been paying N3.5 million (KSh 1 million monthly).

She added that at the moment she has employed part-time cleaners whom she remunerates at N178,000 (KSh 50,000) per day.

She said:

"Kwanza kabisa nikiamka asubuhi lazima nimpigie simu mtu ambaye ananiogesha , sababu mimi siwezi kujiogesha." (When I wake up in the morning, I make a call to someone who will wash me because I find it hard to shower.)

Aisha narrated that she still has openings for the position of cleaners and encouraged people to send their curriculum vitae insisting she only employs those who are learned.

@tosunjr2020 wrote:

"Kiki zingine za kipumbavu kweli,Yaani Hata mtoto wa chekechea Anajua Kabisa huu ni uongo." (Some of these interviews are so childish. A young child knows these are just lies)

@georgekavila wrote:

"Mnajishusha na kudharaulika kuhoji Watu Kama hawa,Sasa si Ujinga wa kiwango Cha juu kbsa...........Milioni 20 unaijua au unaisikia?" (You are lowering your standards by interviewing such characters. This is nonsense of the highest order. Does she really know that amount?)

@amatone_cb wrote:

"HIVI SERIKALI HAIWEZI KUINGILIA KATI HILI SUALA? YAANI ANAEHOJI NA KUHOJIWA WAKACHAPWA VIBOKO KUMI NA KUFANYA USAFI KWENYE BUSTANI ZA MJINI HATA KWA WIKI HIVI." (Why can't the government intervene in such. The interviewer and the interviewee need to be whipped."

