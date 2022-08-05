Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a shirtless old man catwalking barefooted like a lady

With the countenance of someone who meant business, the old man posed and did styles models are known for

The old man's showcase was hailed by many social media users, while some persons found it hilarious

Models are mostly people who are young, but an old man has shown that older folks can also achieve the same purpose.

The shirtless old man with a serious countenance was recorded catwalking barefooted in what appears to be a compound.

His showcase has dazzled netizens. Photo Credit: TikTok/@kanawa70

Source: UGC

In the TikTok video, he struck model-like pose after catwalking to the front and walked back in the same manner.

He didn't wear a smile all through the performance as if it was paid for or being executed by a professional

He did the showcase while Love Nwantiti song remix by Ckay featuring ElGrande Toto played in the background.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

socrates100 said:

"Someone else's dad remember."

Neneh Kamara925 said:

"Woooow dis one nor fit laugh."

ZainobiaMBJ❤ said:

"May your dream come true sir."

aminatasheriffgmail.com2 said:

"So handsome man God we bless u."

fuhad112 said:

"Your steps are accurate but just too late for now."

ishrra60 said:

"Ar see something dea shake passmark but ar nor go call inn name."

Source: Legit.ng