A trending photo of a job advert shared on social media has sparked outrage from angry Nigerian netizens

The job poster announced the urgent need for a psychiatric nurse with a salary of N80,000 monthly

While many netizens questioned the poor salary, others were concerned about the welfare of the nurses already working there

A job advert for the post of psychiatric nurse has caused a frenzy on Twitter.

In the viral post, it was revealed that the salary for the vacant position was only 80,000 naira per month.

Psychiatric nurse needed to earn N80k monthly salary Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS, Marco VDM / Getty Images, Famousblogng/ Instagram.

Source: UGC

The advert also stated that the successful applicant would need to have 1-2 years of experience and would be required to work on shifts.

The low salary offered for the job has caused many to question the value placed on mental health care in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Twitter users expressed their shock and disappointment at the offer, with many pointing out that the salary was not enough to attract qualified professionals to the position.

One Twitter user, @DrOlufu, asked how the patients could be expected to get well with such low pay offered to the nurses.

Another user, @simplealash, asked how much agberos (touts) make per month in comparison to the salary offered.

The comments have sparked a wider conversation about the state of mental health care in the country and the need for better pay and conditions for those working in the sector. Many have also called for the government to take action to improve the situation.

Reactions trail N80k monthly salary of psychiatric nurse

@jenny spark reacted:

“I love how Nigerians are for fighting for these nurses cause what in the world is this??? 80k for risking their lives? No please!”

@fondazzle reacted:

“80k? That's pure wickedness. Working in a mental health setting is not an easy job. Did that for 1 year and vowed never to go back to that field. If they like make dem pay me 2 million naira monthly. Make patient no come bite off my left breast. Kudos to all the health care workers out there.”

@tamdavid45 commented:

“Nurses are underpaid and it doesn't make sense at all.”

@tolulope_adedoyin commented:

“Generally, all employees should do well with the salary they pay their workers, 80k is too small.”

@augustivity said:

“And you wonder why nurses are japaing! Gosh.”

@steph_laz6 said:

“Imagine the poor salary and you are expected to be smiling and very hardworking.”

@olusegun347 said:

“Nigerian professionals don suffer, can u imagine 80k per month for a nurse to treat unstable people.”

See the post below:

Abuja school called out for paying teachers change

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school teacher in Gwarimpa, Abuja, FCT, has said the owner of his school collects N500,000 in school fees but pays him N50,000. In a direct message he sent to Twitter user, Kelvin Odanz, the man said the N500,000 fee does not include other fees that students in the school pay.

The man lamented that his salary is currently being spent on transportation to and fro work since he does not live near the school. He said he lives far from the school and that the recent removal of the fuel subsidy has increased his transport expenses. The teacher said the owner of the school has done nothing to help him and the other staff as they continue to earn small salaries.

His words: "Sometimes, I feel like teaching them rubbish because since the subsidy removal, it's like I have been working for drivers and the director has done nothing to help us."

Source: Legit.ng