Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis showed an interesting aspect of their young relationship

The TikTok influencers, during a Live call, met a young man who proposed to take the female counterpart on a date

Following that, the upcoming comedian's reaction to the scene spurred massive debate among netizens

Nigerian content creators Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, best known as Jarvis, gave netizens more clues about their growing friendship.

A video from one of their recent TikTok moments went viral online. It showed a young man trying to woo Jarvis before Peller.

Peller fought man who tried to toast Jarvis. Credit: @peller089

The fan, identified as Swag Boy, revealed that he loved the manner in which Jarvis said his name and went on to ask her on a date.

Not stopping there, he suggested that Peller could watch them all week while they are out on their date.

The AI creator wasn't impressed by the man's actions. She scolded him to respect himself before Peller, whom she referred to as her best friend.

Peller on the other hand, threatened to unfollow Swag Boy on his social media platforms.

However, Jarvis clarified that she didn't like the way Swag Boy addressed Peller and that it was best he respected himself to be cool with the comedian.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Jarvis and Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

@Hunchojnr4765:

She call am he’s my best friends. This guy no go wise."

@Tooshugary4U:

"Peller get trust issues and he’s always insecure."

@Kpunts_:

"Jarvis and peller who Dey use the other person😏?"

@kaydeyofficial:

"Swag boy is the guy that started all the Kiss or Grab kinda interview everyone is doing now and uses rizz on girls, baba don tey."

@iamcorrectbro:

"And that's how thousands witnessed the bestfriend zoning of Peller live."

@freestyleli:

"The PR if this peller guy is getting strong & stronger."

@stevealu:

"Personally I feel Jarvis had prospects to outshine Peller in the future but I wonder how she became a prey for Pellers command & control."

@Rimwayne_:

"If that’s swag boy way we all know on TikTok the guy is a bigger person than both of dem now that guy don tey for TikTok ooo."

@Only1Vico:

"Lowkey Jarvis dey make am clear say Peller na “just friend” them don friendzone the poor guy."

Jarvis advised to join Pastor Jerry's prayer

Legit.ng had reported that the TikTok star's growing tumour, had become a trending topic on social media among Nigerians.

Some netizens reacting to Jarvis' viral video advised her to join the popular NSPPD movement, as they claimed Pastor Jerry Eze made mention of a tumour in one of his recent online prayers.

The advice, however, didn't go down well with several netizens, as they stated that Jarvis needed medical care and not prayer.

