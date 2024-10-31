Nigerian singer Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, recently showcased her outfit for Halloween on social media

The seven-year-old girl rocked a scary nun attire and makeup to mark the October 31st celebration

The video of Hailey’s costume made the rounds, and netizens had mixed feelings about what Davido’s daughter wore

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, has shown up in style for the 2024 Halloween.

The event, which takes place every October 31st to mark the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day, has become a thing of fun over the years.

People dress up in different costumes and go trick-or-treating, collecting goodies from other people in their neighbourhood.

Fans react to Davido's daughter Hailey Adeleke's Halloween costume. Photos: @laplubelle

Hailey Adeleke was not left out of the fun, and her mother, Amanda, took her to social media to share a series of snaps of what her daughter was wearing.

Davido’s second daughter rocked a scary nun outfit with ghoulish makeup to complement the look. See the video below:

Reactions to Davido’s daughter’s Halloween outfit

The video of Hailey Adeleke’s Halloween costume drew mixed feelings. However, several people called it cute. Read some of their comments below:

tukwasi_nwa:

“😂😂😂😂 cute girl 😍.”

defi_mum:

“Omo funny Halloween decor just full everywhere. Today is spooky night🎃.”

Kelechiiiiiiiiiii:

“She’s so cute 😍.”

jecintaezeamama:

“Always happy ❤️.”

christiana_pinkiee:

“My pretty Hailey 🤣.”

passy_goldie:

“This Halloween go cause problems 😂.”

Officialcityprince:

“In Africa when a child dress in our own costume we call it’s evilll.”

i_amsanguine:

“We Dey do Halloween for naija ni? Dem no update me na.”

Eselopez6:

“halloween na better thing? Hiisss.”

