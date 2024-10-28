A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate finally leaving the country to start a new chapter overseas

The Nigerian youth revealed that she relocated to Europe and marvelled that she would have doubted if someone had told her she would do so a year ago

A video of the lady emotional at the airport before her relocation to Europe has elicited touching reactions online

A Nigerian lady, @a_karabo, has announced online that she has relocated to Europe.

@a_karabo made the announcement on TikTok with a shot clip of herself at the airport before her departure.

In the TikTok clip, she hugged a woman who had accompanied her to the airport.

The emotional lady burst into tears and wiped the corner of her eyes with her hand. According to @a_karabo, she would have doubted it if she had been told a year ago that this would happen.

"If you were to tell me a year ago that I'll relocate to Europe, I would have laughed at you," words layered on her video read.

People congratulate the young lady

Funke Omowunmi said:

"I won't stop congratulating people, bcuz very soon it will be my turn,congratulations."

loveshalom706 said:

"Your testimony touched me alot. more grace and wish you all the best for the future. i celebrate the unmerited grace of God."

La_ur_iie said:

"Congratulations boo🎉🎉….I tap from this grace."

Agrineth Mametja said:

"Never been so happly for a stranger🥰🥰🥰Congratulations babes and all the best."

Nduh 🇩🇪 said:

"Congratulations🥳 this was me a few weeks ago even got lost after landing in Germany."

THRIFT WEAR BRAND IN IBADAN said:

"The lord that made u laughed will surely do mine in miracle way as well."

lucy said:

"I don't know you but congratulations dear🎊🎊🎊 I also just got to Germany, Berlin."

luxury cuteness said:

"Ur silent prayers were answered 😌, congratulations dear."

ÁÑTÎ RÊÂL said:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn.... congratulations."

