Fans and football lovers have gushed over an emerging video of footballer Asisat Oshoala dancing to an Igbo song

The star player was in the company of some women of the Nigerian female football team when she showcased some dance moves

Many netizens hailed the player and the women's team at large as they commented on Oshoala's display

Super Falcons star and Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala has melted hearts after she was recorded dancing to an Igbo song.

The 28-year-old scored the winner on Thursday in Nigeria's 3-2 victory over Australia at the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup after being introduced in the 64th minute.

Asisat Oshoala showcased her dance moves. Photo Credit: Elsa, TikTok/@uchenna_official

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video shared by Uchenna Kanu, Racing Louisville FC, Kentucky USA footballer, Asisat was walking with some women of the Super Falcons team when they began to dance on the road while walking.

While the other players danced well, Asisat stole the show as she showed off some moves with her waist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At some points, she joined the ladies as they appeared to twerk against a rocky area.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Asisat Oshoala and the women's national team

Ugodinaobi said:

"See agba ballar dancing to okoro song .. how can anyone hate this team."

Idris Abdullahi Sapa said:

"The real love we need in this country. NO WAR pls, we are good together."

whalezosh said:

"Ghana people huna dey hear dt sound? Next tin now it originated from Ghana."

EMMANUEL said:

"At least for this setting, nobody go remember religious and ethnic bigotry na when election reach, we go divide. You ladies are doing well❤️Great!"

Daddy J's(Jayson and Jayden) said:

"For the first time I will fall in love with Igbo song as if I am eating amala and gbegiri,pls what's the title of this song?

"I must download it."

Daniella said:

"Jealousy for don kill me if I no be Nigeria my country despite the sege wey dey see."

adetayoolayinka83 said:

"Oshoala wey we dey see as our own yoruba e reach that place you turn her to igbo e no good oo."

Asisat Oshoala buys parents mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Asisat Oshoala had bought a mansion for her parents.

Legit.ng gathered that the footballer bought the house in Costain area of Lagos state. She showed off photos of the house on social media.

She advised her followers not to be selfish with their earnings and endeavour to make their families happy. Oshoala further revealed that she is happy to have put smiles on her parents' faces.

Source: Legit.ng