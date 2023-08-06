A female footballer from Nigeria went viral after a video of her dancing on stage with the Nigerian flag was shared on TikTok

The woman, who was wearing the green and white Nigerian jersey, had just played in a match where her team won

She showed off her happiness and pride with her energetic dance moves in the short clip

A video of a Nigerian footballer celebrating her team’s victory with a lively dance on stage has warmed hearts.

The clip showed a woman in a green and white Nigerian jersey who had just participated in a thrilling match where her team emerged as the winner.

Lady dazzles fans with her amazing dancing skills. Photo credit: @fifawomenworldcup

Source: TikTok

She expressed joy and pride by dancing energetically on stage, waving the Nigerian flag, and smiling radiantly.

The video, posted on TikTok by @fifawomenworldcup, has attracted thousands of views, likes, and comments from admirers who praised her talent and spirit.

Nigerian female footballer dances

The woman is a rising star in Nigerian football and has impressed many fans with her skills and passion.

She is also known for her cheerful personality and love for music and dance.

The video captures her infectious happiness and enthusiasm, which has inspired many people on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some the reactions below:

@Coeurblanc reacted:

"When God finished creating Africa, he poured out the joy of living there."

@Olafx said:

"Ajakaye is great player and full of joy. Her name is great too."

@ChrisT commented:

"We have a country we should be very proud of. But our leaders."

@olamizyKach also commented:

"Ajakaye one of the most best player in the squad with nice foot-walk and pace."

@Shane:

"I'm a Ghanaian but I love Nigeria I so much,as well as other African cOuntries. Beautiful continent with wicked and selfish political leaders."

Nigerian footballer Asisat Oshoala shows waist moves as she dances to Igbo song in the video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons star and Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala has melted hearts after she was recorded dancing to an Igbo song.

The 28-year-old won on Thursday in Nigeria's 3-2 victory over Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup after being introduced in the 64th minute.

In a TikTok video shared by Uchenna Kanu, Racing Louisville FC, Kentucky USA footballer, Asisat was walking with some women of the Super Falcons team when they began to dance on the road while walking.

