A TikTok video of a Nigerian woman celebrating Assisat Oshoala’s stunning goal against Australia has gone viral

The woman was happy after Nigeria took the lead in the Women’s World Cup

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from fans who praised the woman’s enthusiasm

A captivating TikTok video of a jubilant Nigerian woman dancing her heart out after witnessing Assisat Oshoala’s sensational goal against Australia has warmed hearts.

The woman was ecstatic to see Nigeria take the lead in the thrilling Women’s World Cup quarter-final match and showed her delight with some amusing and energetic dance moves.

Lady ecstatic moment captured in video. Photo credit: TikTok

The video has attracted thousands of likes and comments from admirers who applauded the woman’s passion and Oshoala’s brilliance.

Watch the video below:

