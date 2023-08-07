Social media has been abuzz with a heartwarming video of a young-looking mother and her son

In a video shared via the popular app TikTok, the duo were spotted standing together and looking so good

Netizens who watched the adorable video questioned the woman to know how she maintained her youthful looks

A TikTok user, @anh.vinn, has stunned netizens after sharing an intriguing video of himself and his beautiful mother.

In the video, Vinn looked at his mother in amazement and wondered how she managed to look so young.

Young-looking mother posed with her son Photo credit: @anhvinn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her reaction, his mother gave him a quizzical look after watching her son unusually stare at her.

Vinn captioned the video;

"Wondering how she's my mom, she built a whole college student."

Reactions trail video of young-looking mum and her grown son

Many netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments, with many thinking that the woman in the video was Vinn's girlfriend.

@gera said:

“BRO I THOUGHT SHE WAS YOUR GIRLFRIEND.”

@gust_yourg reacted:

“I thought it was your wife.”

@katoteli said:

“I thought she was ur gf.”

@Sophia commented:

“I THOUGHT THAT WAS UR GF.”

@TheOne said:

“She’s so pretty.”

@Moona reacted:

“I am wondering too.”

@Robloxstories said:

“THAT'S YOUR MOM?”

@CaT reacted:

“You mom is a baddie.”

@Melissa Gutierrez said:

“She looks gorgeous and has amazing fashion sense.”

@Hope reacted:

“Wondering how she’s your mom when she looks young enough to be your sister!”

@najmamamballah781 reacted:

“She lyk ur girlfriend man.”

@alisa commented:

“Ppl think my mom and I are sisters.”

@Kayla said:

“Nahhh I thought she was ur gf.”

@.lonn said:

“I wanna age like yo mom.”

Watch the video below:

Young-looking mum dances with daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that genes are complicated scientific concepts that still baffle the world. Some people are truly blessed with good genes, and this trending video shows an example of people with exceptionally great genes.

In the video, a mother and daughter danced together and people found it hard to tell who was the mother. The mother, however, dressed in a black skirt and sleeveless brown blouse with beautiful make-up that complimented her melanin skin.

She started lip-syncing a song and dancing alone before she gestured to her daughter who was off the scene to join. The girl joined and people were stunned as the duo could pass off as sisters or even age mates.

