A pretty Nigerian lady has made a very funny video where she spoke about how beautiful her mother is

In the clip, she asked people if their mothers are as gorgeous as hers; an act which got many social media users talking

TikTok users who reacted to her video said that their mums are also fine, while some argued that the woman is prettier than her daughter

A young Nigerian lady with the handle @omotolagold623 has gone on TikTok to hype her mother's beauty in a funny video.

Sitting with her mother, the lady spoke into her camera, asking people if their mums are as beautiful as hers.

She said that no one is as beautiful as her mother. Photo source: TikTok/@omotolagold623

Beautiful mother and daughter

All the while she was talking, the mother kept smiling. When she blew her mother a kiss, the woman responded.

There is a striking similarity between the mother and the lady. Many people even said that the woman looked young, looking at the fact that she already has a grownup daughter.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with over 1,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adebayo Yusuf335 said:

"Your mummy even fine pass you but my mummy fine pas s you and mummy."

Akinrinade Gbolahan Stephen said:

"Wow omo that why you self Pretty."

user6204591531611 said:

"like mother like daughter beautiful."

Funmilayo Oluwakemi said:

"Mama self na cruise."

haneefmachika said:

"she looks more like a sister to you. much respect."

kglorysings said:

"so se you dey advertise your mummy now. nah you me I want oo."

bidemi227 said:

"You look so much beautiful like you mommy."

Okikioluwa said:

"Your mom is more beautiful, if you don't mind can you gimme your mom please."

im_emike6 said:

"Awwn you are also beautiful."

Samuel Abiodun455 said:

"hmm yes your mother is looking beautiful."

Mother and daughter danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young mother and her kid both stirred massive reactions online after they made a funny video where they danced.

In the viral TikTok clip, the mother gave cues to her baby as a song played in the background. The little girl followed the signs well and started dancing at the right time.

The woman captioned the video "me coaching my SONSHINE", suggesting that she is arming her with the necessary skills to be a good dancer.

