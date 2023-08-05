A street market in Liverpool, United Kingdom, UK, has gone viral because it looks like local markets in Nigeria

Traders were seen selling their wares to customers after sampling them on the ground, and at tables just as some people do in Nigeria

The video of the market emerged and went viral on TikTok as some people say the UK market resembles Idumota

A street market in Liverpool, the United Kingdom, UK has stunned people on TikTok.

A video of the market posted by Juliana Omadeli went viral because it looks like street markets in Nigeria.

The video shows that the traders in the market sampled their wares by the roadside as customers pass and patronise them.

Things sold in the Liverpool street market are fairly used items such as clothes and shoes.

However, Juliana said some of the things in the market a brand new as they still have labels on them.

Also seen in the market are fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, watermelon and apples.

Video of Liverpool street market goes viral

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users who have seen the traders and how they arranged their goods.

Some Nigerians on TikTok said the market looked like the Idumota market in Lagos.

Others said it resembled Igbudu Market in Warri, Delta state. Things are said to be cheap in the Liverpool market. Some people on TikTok have indicated interest in going shopping there.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Liverpool Market that looks Nigerian market

@Janemary Achu said:

"I’m in Liverpool where is this please."

@Vickyshweet commented:

"No be bootle market be this?"

@sparklesNyi said:

"They have finally carried Idumota to Liverpool."

@Mercy commented:

"Where In Liverpool please?"

@GODWISH said:

"Abeg which day dem dey open this market."

@enny commented:

"Please are the clothes cheap."

Source: Legit.ng