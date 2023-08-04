A group of 11 men and a woman travelling by road from Accra to London stopped to take a rest when they got to Mauritania

One of the team members lamented that the brake pads of their Toyota cars kept chopping off, thereby frustrating their journey

Many people who reacted to their video wondered if they have mechanics among them, while others wished they were part of the team

A group of people determined to get to London from Ghana is documenting their journey as they cross different countries.

Recall that the brave travellers had a minor setback when two of their cars developed a fault and they had to repair them.

The travellers stopped by a road in Muritania to rest. Photo source: @richardthunder0

Source: TikTok

12 people travelling to UK by road

In a recent video, they parked their cars by the road when they got to a desert in Mauritania. A team member (@richardthunder0) also praised their G 63 G-Wagon, which is among the fleet of cars. He said the Benz never failed.

The team member said they always have a problem with their Toyota cars as their brake pads kept chopping.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

GA_MANTSE said:

"So yo traveling from Accra to London with a Government land cruiser."

Prosper Bogansor said:

"So you guys knows the way while u watch us wait for visa mmoa."

Yvonne Arthur said:

"You guys know if it was possible, Ghana would be empty."

UserHasMoney said:

"Petrol like 5 billion."

anlaayele said:

"Pls which london is that,is it another london or the one we all know."

JJ BERIMA said:

"How many days have you been on road? Is there a mechanic amongst you? A doctor?...... I love such adventures........... Let me join on the next trip."

Otumfuo Addai said:

"I believe you guys have guns and armunitions for protection."

MBG said:

"Aahhhhh why you no take me along."

Antwi Pinamang said:

"U need a better high performance brake pads. Coz it gets overheated and pop. Good luck guys."

Man drove bus from London to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Babatunde Tomori achieved a great feat as he drove a danfo bus from London to Lagos, spending many weeks on the road. Babatunde said he had been a civil servant in the UK for about 26 years.

When asked why he embarked on the journey, the man said he wanted to promote Nigeria and show that it is a good place for those in the diaspora to return to despite everything happening.

