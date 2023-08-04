Global site navigation

"Our G-wagon Still Strong": 12 People Travelling From Ghana to London Rest by Road, Show Off Cars
People

by  Joseph Omotayo

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A group of 11 men and a woman travelling by road from Accra to London stopped to take a rest when they got to Mauritania
  • One of the team members lamented that the brake pads of their Toyota cars kept chopping off, thereby frustrating their journey
  • Many people who reacted to their video wondered if they have mechanics among them, while others wished they were part of the team

A group of people determined to get to London from Ghana is documenting their journey as they cross different countries.

Recall that the brave travellers had a minor setback when two of their cars developed a fault and they had to repair them.

G-Wagon G63/Ghana to UK by trip.
The travellers stopped by a road in Muritania to rest. Photo source: @richardthunder0
Source: TikTok

12 people travelling to UK by road

In a recent video, they parked their cars by the road when they got to a desert in Mauritania. A team member (@richardthunder0) also praised their G 63 G-Wagon, which is among the fleet of cars. He said the Benz never failed.

"Our G-Wagon still strong": 12 people travelling from Ghana to UK by road stop to repair their cars

The team member said they always have a problem with their Toyota cars as their brake pads kept chopping.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

GA_MANTSE said:

"So yo traveling from Accra to London with a Government land cruiser."

Prosper Bogansor said:

"So you guys knows the way while u watch us wait for visa mmoa."

Yvonne Arthur said:

"You guys know if it was possible, Ghana would be empty."

UserHasMoney said:

"Petrol like 5 billion."

anlaayele said:

"Pls which london is that,is it another london or the one we all know."

JJ BERIMA said:

"How many days have you been on road? Is there a mechanic amongst you? A doctor?...... I love such adventures........... Let me join on the next trip."

"Can't hold my tears": Woman & her grandchildren shed tears as Lagos government demolishes her house in video

Otumfuo Addai said:

"I believe you guys have guns and armunitions for protection."

MBG said:

"Aahhhhh why you no take me along."

Antwi Pinamang said:

"U need a better high performance brake pads. Coz it gets overheated and pop. Good luck guys."

Man drove bus from London to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Babatunde Tomori achieved a great feat as he drove a danfo bus from London to Lagos, spending many weeks on the road. Babatunde said he had been a civil servant in the UK for about 26 years.

When asked why he embarked on the journey, the man said he wanted to promote Nigeria and show that it is a good place for those in the diaspora to return to despite everything happening.

Lady got American on second trial

In other news, a beautiful Nigerian lady in a TikTok video narrated the struggle she went through before getting an American visa.

The lady, @ibiayo, narrated that she anointed herself one year ago before going for her visa interview in Abuja. Despite her spiritual preparation, she was denied.

Source: Legit.ng

