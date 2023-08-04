“Our G-wagon Still Strong”: 12 People Travelling From Ghana to London Rest by Road, Show Off Cars
- A group of 11 men and a woman travelling by road from Accra to London stopped to take a rest when they got to Mauritania
- One of the team members lamented that the brake pads of their Toyota cars kept chopping off, thereby frustrating their journey
- Many people who reacted to their video wondered if they have mechanics among them, while others wished they were part of the team
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
A group of people determined to get to London from Ghana is documenting their journey as they cross different countries.
Recall that the brave travellers had a minor setback when two of their cars developed a fault and they had to repair them.
12 people travelling to UK by road
In a recent video, they parked their cars by the road when they got to a desert in Mauritania. A team member (@richardthunder0) also praised their G 63 G-Wagon, which is among the fleet of cars. He said the Benz never failed.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The team member said they always have a problem with their Toyota cars as their brake pads kept chopping.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
GA_MANTSE said:
"So yo traveling from Accra to London with a Government land cruiser."
Prosper Bogansor said:
"So you guys knows the way while u watch us wait for visa mmoa."
Yvonne Arthur said:
"You guys know if it was possible, Ghana would be empty."
UserHasMoney said:
"Petrol like 5 billion."
anlaayele said:
"Pls which london is that,is it another london or the one we all know."
JJ BERIMA said:
"How many days have you been on road? Is there a mechanic amongst you? A doctor?...... I love such adventures........... Let me join on the next trip."
"Can't hold my tears": Woman & her grandchildren shed tears as Lagos government demolishes her house in video
Otumfuo Addai said:
"I believe you guys have guns and armunitions for protection."
MBG said:
"Aahhhhh why you no take me along."
Antwi Pinamang said:
"U need a better high performance brake pads. Coz it gets overheated and pop. Good luck guys."
Man drove bus from London to Nigeria
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Babatunde Tomori achieved a great feat as he drove a danfo bus from London to Lagos, spending many weeks on the road. Babatunde said he had been a civil servant in the UK for about 26 years.
When asked why he embarked on the journey, the man said he wanted to promote Nigeria and show that it is a good place for those in the diaspora to return to despite everything happening.
Lady got American on second trial
In other news, a beautiful Nigerian lady in a TikTok video narrated the struggle she went through before getting an American visa.
The lady, @ibiayo, narrated that she anointed herself one year ago before going for her visa interview in Abuja. Despite her spiritual preparation, she was denied.
Source: Legit.ng