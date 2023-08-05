A video of Lagos residents walking in masses as the fuel crisis worsens has gone viral

Many people have resorted to trekking to work as the fuel prices soar and the transport fares skyrocket

The current government has removed the subsidy and has been striving to find a lasting solution to the fuel issue that affects all Nigerians

A short video clip posted on TikTok has captured the attention of many Nigerias.

The video shows a large crowd of Lagos residents walking on foot along a busy road as the fuel crisis in Nigeria worsens.

Many people have been forced to abandon their vehicles and resort to trekking to their workplaces as the fuel prices soar and the transport fares skyrocket.

People trek in mass fuel price increases

The current government has removed the subsidy that kept the fuel prices low and has been struggling to find a lasting solution to the fuel issue that affects all Nigerians.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions and comments from people who sympathize with the plight of the Lagosians and urged the government to find a quick solution to address the problem.

Some people have also shared their own experiences and stories of how they cope with the fuel scarcity and the challenges they face every day.

The video has become a symbol of the hardship that many Nigerians endure as they hope for a better future.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@somtochukwu wrote:

"Walk-a-thon loading."

@Courage Daniel445 said:

"All of yoU should relocate to Ekiti ooo fuel still be 165 for there."

@khemy

"Some people will meet their husband here."

@User2125816791459 commented:

"Naso I trek from Kubuwa to Lokogoma. Na for National Hospital I wake up. Dem still charge me 6Ok join."

