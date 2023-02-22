A Nigerian man saw his parents trekking by the side of the road and burst into laughter as he recorded them

The man in his car pulled up close to them and interacted with his parents who were excited to see their son

When he offered to give them a lift, the aged couple declined as his mother insisted that they would continue trekking

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok of his parents trekking over four metres to his house.

Apparently, the young man was headed home in his car when he spotted them and made a recording of it.

He saw his parents trekking. Photo Credit: @goldfish1869

Source: TikTok

He hilariously remarked that old age is not easy and pulled up close to them. On seeing their son, the couple's faces lit up, with his mum putting a nylon in the passenger seat of his whip.

The young man offered to give them a lift to the house but saw his offer turned down by his mum who insisted that they will continue with the trekking.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She added that he could give them a lift when they are returning home.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mhiz_pinkyy said:

"Must mothers see something to tell us to do no matter how small.she just put something in the car."

monteedavids said:

"Mother's always have something to give they never disappoint I wish I still have a mother."

natural_la_perfecto said:

"May the lord continue to bless them with good health."

Ready to wear wigs said:

"Wow I love this I like the smile on their faces when they saw you they’re so cute."

culex08 said:

"God please keep my parents alive."

Etionsa said:

"Bless them both they are doing great."

Man celebrates his mum hawking on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated his mum who hawks for a living.

He shared two photos of his mother hawking on the road as she stood beside a car on his Twitter handle @NOBLEMANESQ. The son said that he ran into her on the street.

The young man revealed that with time, his mother is going to stop hawking. A part of his Twitter post read:

"So today being the International women's day I ran into my mother on the street. I love you. I know with time you'll stop Hawking (but u go stop so)..."

Source: Legit.ng