"Old Age No Easy": Nigerian Man in His Car Sees His Parents Trekking, Laughs at Them in Video, Stirs Reactions
Family and Relationships

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian man saw his parents trekking by the side of the road and burst into laughter as he recorded them
  • The man in his car pulled up close to them and interacted with his parents who were excited to see their son
  • When he offered to give them a lift, the aged couple declined as his mother insisted that they would continue trekking

A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok of his parents trekking over four metres to his house.

Apparently, the young man was headed home in his car when he spotted them and made a recording of it.

Obioma, man sees his parents trekking
He saw his parents trekking. Photo Credit: @goldfish1869
Source: TikTok

He hilariously remarked that old age is not easy and pulled up close to them. On seeing their son, the couple's faces lit up, with his mum putting a nylon in the passenger seat of his whip.

The young man offered to give them a lift to the house but saw his offer turned down by his mum who insisted that they will continue with the trekking.

She added that he could give them a lift when they are returning home.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mhiz_pinkyy said:

"Must mothers see something to tell us to do no matter how small.she just put something in the car."

monteedavids said:

"Mother's always have something to give they never disappoint I wish I still have a mother."

natural_la_perfecto said:

"May the lord continue to bless them with good health."

Ready to wear wigs said:

"Wow I love this I like the smile on their faces when they saw you they’re so cute."

culex08 said:

"God please keep my parents alive."

Etionsa said:

"Bless them both they are doing great."

Man celebrates his mum hawking on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated his mum who hawks for a living.

He shared two photos of his mother hawking on the road as she stood beside a car on his Twitter handle @NOBLEMANESQ. The son said that he ran into her on the street.

The young man revealed that with time, his mother is going to stop hawking. A part of his Twitter post read:

"So today being the International women's day I ran into my mother on the street. I love you. I know with time you'll stop Hawking (but u go stop so)..."

Source: Legit.ng

