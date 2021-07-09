A black man called Donte Franklin has got lucky and he is now $52,000 (N21,397,480) richer over a life that saw him walking daily to work

Prior to his new fortune, the man never missed a day at work despite the fact that he spent hours trekking

Thanks to Michael Lynn who one day saw him trekking twice, the man life has changed for good

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man, Donte Franklin, who also walked many miles to his work every day has got the kind of help he would never have imagined months ago.

It all started when a good Samaritan, Micheal Lynn, saw Donte walking one day and asked why he was doing so. He revealed that he walks over 8 miles to and from work to be able to put food on his family’s table, GoalCast reports.

The good Samaritan has also taken Donte as a friend. Photo source: GoalCast

Source: UGC

Trekking over 16 miles daily

Walking the miles to Buffalo Wild Wings where he works takes him more than two and half hours. No matter how hard his shift was, he repeated the same arduous trek back home.

He said:

“I really don’t care if it gets tiring. I just have to keep pushing. I walk just to make my family proud.”

Speaking to Fox News, he said he has not missed a single shift at all since he started working. On the day Michael met Donte, he had since him twice walking.

Watch his interview below:

Blessing overload

When he realised the family did not even have money for food, he gave him the $20 (N8,229.80). Touched by his condition, he went set a GoFundMe account for him with a goal of $2000 (N822,980).

Many givers turned up and gave more than $52,000. Michael said he hopes what he has done inspires other people to always help those in need.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Nigerians supported a mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman, Esohe Akonedo, whose video went viral after she lamented about her situation in a Legit TV interview finally got help. The woman had revealed how she is in debt because she borrowed to fund her travel abroad.

She complained then about not having a dime to take care of her children’s school fees and feeding. The woman revealed that she had to send the wards to her mother’s place.

People helped Esohe and sent over N300,000 to her account after Legit.ng posted her account details.

Source: Legit.ng