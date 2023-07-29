A Nigerian man has sought help on behalf of some young children who trek to school every day

According to the young man, the young children trek from Cameroon to Nigeria and back to Cameroon

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many wishing to extend a helping hand to them

A video of some school children from Cameroon who always trek to Nigeria has gotten people emotional.

In their quest for a good and sound education, the children who live in a timid village in Cameroon trek down to Nigeria to school.

A kind man saw the children trekking back to Cameroon and interrogated them on their condition.

The children revealed that had no money for a bike and even if they paid for a bike, it won't get to their village as there are no good roads in their village.

According to the children, there's no open school in Cameroon due to the crisis going on over there.

However, due to their zeal and passion for education, they decided to trek to Nigeria to continue their education.

The kind man called two bike men and paid N20k to transport the children to the border and from there, they would trek down to their village since no other means of transportation can get there.

Reactions trail video of children trekking from Cameroon to Nigeria for education

@237johnscott2 said:

"One thing I have always said Nigerians are the best of all humans in Africa no matter the hate the whole world has for them. Much love from Cameroon."

@ay_komo stated:

"I have trekked like this in school. God bless you sir. If they need foster parent kindly let me know. Also opportunity 4 dem to study in Canada. pls."

@tebitcindybright said:

"God bless u sir we the Cameroon community appreciate u so much ur good heart will take u to higher levels in Jesus name."

@godsfavorite398 commented:

"Nigerian people are so loving and caring aswear my reason of loving u people sir thanks alot ur kind hearted and ur generosity may God bless you."

@presichongoal added:

"I am a Cameroonian and saying thank you for the gesture is an understatement may God replenish and end the ongoing crisis in the anglophone regions."

@emmypec said:

"Back then, I just can’t say it but my children won’t experience 0.5% of what I experienced! God bless Every struggling Individual out there."

Watch the video below:

Students who trek to school get new bicycles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Bangladeshi photographer, GMB Akash, has shown that the real essence of life is all about helping those who are in great need. The photographer who was born in 1977 has been of great help to those who have been marginalised for many years.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 16, the man said that his life dream is to empower underprivileged female students with bicycles. Akash revealed that so far, he has given 30 of those out to people he has known for some time. A mother of one of the beneficiaries spoke about how the bicycle changed the life of her daughter. She disclosed that before then, her child was always trekking long distances to and fro school every day.

The woman prayed for the philanthropist. The photojournalist said he has tried to ensure that students do not get exhausted on the way to their places of learning, revealing he had gifted one girl from every 3 families a bicycle each. Many Facebook users praised his noble heart, asking God to reward him for his selfless act.

