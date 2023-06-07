A cheerful lady visited an old man at an uncompleted building and danced with him to make him happy

The video posted by @nellie_of_lagos showed how the man danced alongside the lady in merriment

Dance lovers on TikTok took to the comment section to appreciate the lady and to judge who won between the two

The video of a lady who used a lovely dance to entertain an old man has emerged and gone viral on TikTok.

The lady, known on TikTok as @nellie_of_lagos, visited the man in an uncompleted building where she always saw him.

The lady visited the old man to dance with him. Photo credit: TikTok/@nellie_of_lagos.

Source: TikTok

She started dancing as soon as the camera started rolling and the man promptly joined the dance show.

The old man was happy to see the lady because he did not waste any time before dancing with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Old man dances with young lady who visited him

He tried as much as he could to dance to the modern tune and to copy the young lady's dance moves.

He was all smiles as he spread his hands and shook his body with entertaining energy.

TikTok users quickly noticed how happy the man was throughout the period he was dancing.

Many who saw the lady praised her for keeping the man company.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady dancing with an old man

@Goldendera said:

"God will bless you for making him happy."

@Future commented:

"Where did you see my uncle? I have been looking for him."

@pinky said:

"Wow! I love the vibes. So nice to put a smile on his face."

@Harmonicgrand commented:

"I have just follow you for your kindness."

@usman juwwairiah said:

"And are you sure the old man has never watched de moves? Because his moves."

@doratdjelv1 commented:

"Thanks for your kindness and God will bless you for putting smile on his face."

Video shows fine lady dancing by the roadside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady danced by the roadside and the video entertained people on TikTok.

When the video emerged, people who saw it greatly admired her beauty.

Some, however, accused her of trying to cause road accidents with her entertaining dance.

Source: Legit.ng