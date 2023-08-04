A young girl who sells akara, a Nigerian snack, on the roadside has gone viral on TikTok for her cheerful attitude and smile

The video of her frying akara has received many views and thousands of comments from people

The girl wanted to make a living from it and showed great dedication in the clip

A young and beautiful girl has captured the hearts of many TikTok users with her cheerful attitude while frying akara on the roadside.

Akara, also known as bean cake, is a popular Nigerian snack made from beans.

The video showed the woman smiling and enjoying her day as she prepared the delicious akara for her customers.

The video has received over a thousands of views and comments from people who praised the woman for her hard work and positivity.

Some even expressed their desire to visit her and taste her akara.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@naturecee513 reacted:

"See wife material just wish she is mine @blessingeze2 do something pls."

@nnaemaka said:

"I too love dis girl."

@User2841504193540 wrote:

"Please location I want to see her."

@twins_ nation commented:

"Fine gal abeg a video of her again and tag me."

@Aribestjahbless also commented:

"See how beautiful she is yet see her smiling and working hard because it's for the main time may God bless you abundantly."

@olagunjumahruf:

"God will bless u since u do not hide what u doing to keep living, i pray that God almighty will bless and surpriseu and ur family."

@Miccrush:

"May God bless your hustle. Please where's this place located."

@MichaelLHLIY:

"I too love dis girl ooo."

