A hilarious TikTok video shows an employee getting caught by his boss while relaxing in a secret spot under a pile of boxes

The worker was watching a movie on his laptop in the hidden space inside the shop, but he did not notice his boss approaching

The clever hideout was made of large empty boxes that created a cosy and private area for the employee to chill out

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A funny video by @boxed_returns that went viral on TikTok captures the hilarious moment when an employee gets busted by his boss while enjoying some leisure time in a secret spot under a mountain of empty boxes.

The unsuspecting worker was engrossed in watching a movie on his laptop in the concealed space inside the shop, which he had cleverly constructed out of large empty boxes that formed a cosy and private nook for him to relax.

Employer bust a staff hideout. Photo credit: @boxed_returns Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sneaky hideout

However, he failed to notice his boss walking towards him with a camera in hand to expose his sneaky hideout.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As of the time of publishing the report the video has gathered thousands of likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find out the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@JF7474784 reacted:

"Not the heater surrounded by a shitton of cardboard."

@LoveFlledMind said:

"Oooh... good idea."

@BMoney wrote:

"They even have a camera bro."

@BoxedReturns commented:

"Living a life of luxury! Employees of the month."

@SerenltyCalvert251 also commented:

"Now I know where my package is. I found the reference, employee of the month."

@blake474884:

"As he's watching employee of the month."

@Jeromes:

"Those boxes not up to Osha standard."

Cot4747484:

"Best place to hide at work."

@Colby:

"This where my package is when it says lost in transit."

Employer pranks staff with sack letter in viral video but TikTok users notice the bond between two

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian employer took her staff to the office to tell her that she has been fired for bringing a man to the office.

The accusation surprised the staff, but she pleaded guilty to what she did not do and pleaded that this would not happen again just to keep her job.

In a viral video that was shared by @tomic_world on Tiktok the lady was visibly in tears as she knelt down to apologize to her Boss even though the lady was sure she did not do what she was accused of.

Source: Legit.ng