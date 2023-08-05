A young millionaire who makes N10 million per day from mining Bitcoin has gone viral on TikTok

The man explained that he had over 1300 Bitcoin mining servers and each one earns him N6500 naira every day

Many Nigerians were amazed that one could buy a machine sit back and have it make money for per day

Bitcoin mining is the process of creating new bitcoins by solving complex mathematical problems using specialised computers.

The more powerful the computer, the more bitcoins it can mine.

The man is a total of N300 million every month. Photo credit: Getty images

But how much can one earn from bitcoin mining in a day?

A young millionaire has revealed his impressive income from bitcoin mining on TikTok.

He claims that he makes over N15 million naira a day from his 1300 bitcoin mining servers.

Each server earns him about N6500 a day, which adds up to a staggering N10 million naira a day.

He says that he started mining bitcoin in 2017 and has since accumulated over 1300 servers.

Man earns millions from his Bitcoin machine

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with many Nigerians expressing their amazement and curiosity about bitcoin mining.

Some asked how they could buy a bitcoin mining server and start earning money from it.

Others wondered if it was legal and safe to mine bitcoin in Nigeria.

Bitcoin mining requires a lot of electricity and cooling to run the servers.

It also exposes the miners to the volatility of the bitcoin price, which can fluctuate significantly depending on the market demand and supply.

Therefore, bitcoin mining is not for everyone and it involves a lot of risks and challenges.

However, for those who have the resources and the skills to mine bitcoin, it can be a very lucrative source of income.

As the young man on TikTok shows, bitcoin mining can make one very rich in a short period of time.

But it also requires a lot of hard work, dedication and patience to succeed in this field.

Watch the video below:

@wierdfnshit reacted:

"Blud is legit playing bitcoin mining simulator from Roblox."

@Jnnns said:

"Bro plays roblox Tycoon in Real life."

@LiorZimber wrote:

"Seriously asking, Will a bitcoin mine in lceland using solar panels will be electrical bill free? (Since the sun never really sets there)."

@mega Glizzy commented:

"Just get a bunch of solar panels. Sit back Relax."

Man finally gets bitcoin machine that gives $8 daily, smiles with joy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who wants to increase his monthly earning travelled from Benin to Abuja to get a Bitcoin machine.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier wrote about a young man who said that his Bitcoin mining machine called S19 makes $8 (N6,154) daily.

People had asked him how true it was and if the cost of electricity and internet would not eat the daily profit.

