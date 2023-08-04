A Nigerian man who has a mining machine has in two separate video spoken about how the miner worked and make earnings

The smart man revealed that the machine is expensive and the power to run it is 3,250 watts daily

According to him, even though mining Bitcoin could be difficult, focusing on a coin like Casper may give up to $190 (N147,820)

A young Nigerian man who revealed that he had a Bitcoin machine that gives $8 daily has made two videos explaining how it works.

The man said that even though it is possible to make $190 daily, the machine consumes much electricity. He said that the machine can also mine Casper coin, which requires less energy.

The mining machine consumes a lot of electricity. Photo source: @shugadaddii

He said with 60 watts of energy, one can make up to $20 (N15,560) a day mining Casper coin. With 60 watts, he added that one's earnings could get to $190 (N147,820) daily. According to him, mining the coin is profitable because the ecosystem does not have as many miners as Bitcoin.

In one of the videos, he said that the mining machine consumes 3,250 watts daily. He said because the machine can run for months, it needs a proper cooling system because of the heat it produces while working. Constant internet is also a requirement.

Watch his first video here:

Second video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user4598800278780 said:

"Please bro i want to learn."

jellymariner asked:

"How much is the machine?"

RoyalGlaze said:

"I’m interested in getting this machine . Can’t find your instagram handle on your bio."

Y.E asked:

"Can solar run it?"

He replied:

"Yes, but you need a big setup for it."

ikejime0 asked:

"How long will it take to break even if I run it 24/7?"

He replied:

"Makes $7- $8 a day and power consumption is 3250 watts, internet isn’t an issue cus it doesn’t consume data, so do the maths from these."

Another man bought Bitcoin machine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who wanted to increase his monthly earning travelled from Benin to Abuja to get a Bitcoin machine.

The man interested in the machine travelled from Benin in Edo state to Abuja to get one. He even inspected it to see how it mines Bitcoin.

Man built house from crypto profits

In other news, a young Nigerian man identified as Crypto Lord in a TikTok video showed the big mansion of apartments he built from trading crypto.

The man took the interviewer around the house that is close to completion. When asked how much he started his trading career with, he said $0.

Source: Legit.ng