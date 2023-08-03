A Nigerian lady has shown off her Bitcoin machines as she reminisced on her crypto-mining journey

According to her, one of the machines makes $7 (N5,434) daily and rhetorically wondered about the result with more than one machine

Internet users who watched her video showed interest in getting one for themselves, while others worried about the electricity cost

A Nigerian lady, Metu, has excitedly shown off her numerous Bitcoin mining machines on social media.

Metu, who is the executive director of Pol Dot Crypto Mining company in Nigeria, showed how she went from having a small number of machines to large ones and tagged them a crypto-mining farm.

Metu says her Bitcoin machines do not expire. Photo Credit: @poldotmining

Source: TikTok

She said each of the machines produces $7 (N5,434) daily. Advertising her crypto machines for potential customers, Metu urged people to imagine the result with about five machines or even 10.

Many netizens thronged her post as they showed interest in acquiring her crypto-mining machines.

Metu added that the machine is powered by electricity and does not expire.

Watch the video below:

Netizens show interest in acquiring the machine

Joshua said:

"The money you used in buying the miner before you get am back it’s gonna reach years so it’s not worth it am not talking bout the light bills rho."

user8155784854585 said:

"Please how does it work I'm very much interested and there's no number on your bio."

Leonidovich said:

"Wow! That's interesting. But hiw do you manage the electricity?"

Philip Omede505 said:

"How long dose it take to break even with the price of purchase of the machine."

arinzepromise1 said:

"Hello just stumbled on your page and i became interested. how i can i start my crypto mining journey please?"

AsapPresh said:

"How much does a miner cost?

"But omo that noise , even if say na production factory."

yusuf Nasiru said:

''How do I follow your lead or how can I locate you I want to join your company."

Funje said:

"You all can have Python mining through RDP... All this is too expensive."

Source: Legit.ng