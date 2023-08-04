A Nigerian lady has revealed how she found out that her boyfriend was getting married to someone else

According to the heartbroken lady, she had escorted her boyfriend to the motor park not knowing that he was travelling to conclude his wedding plans

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many advising her to forget him and move on with her life

A Nigerian lady identified as @adannaya249 on TikTok has broken down in tears after discovering that her boyfriend was getting married to someone else.

In the video, she lamented that her boyfriend travelled to the village on Sunday, and she escorted him and his best friend to the motor park. She wanted to go with him, but he refused.

Lady discovers her man secretly planned his wedding with someone else Photo credit: @adannaya247/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Later on, his best friend posted an invitation card to his traditional and white weddings, which were taking place the next day.

She was devastated and shattered by the news, and couldn't believe that she had been betrayed in such a way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her words:

“My boyfriend told me he is travelling to the village on Sunday. I escorted him and his best friend to the motor park cos he was scared of travelling with his car.

"Wanted to go with him but he refused. Now his best friend posted his invitation card and deleted it immediately but I already saw it. Tomorrow is his traditional marriage.

"On Saturday his white wedding. Am devastated, Am shattered, I can't breathe, Am dying, Why me!”

Reactions as lady cries out over her man's secret wedding to someone else

The video has since gone viral on social media with many people expressing sympathy for Adannaya and condemning her boyfriend's behavior.

@el_essa said:

“It happened to me last year. I sha sent my younger brother there to bring rice I ate and moved on.”

@joylastic985 said:

“My dear is well. Mine his luggage are still in my house since December Last year but the sweetest part is my marriage is October dis year.”

@rosenuvie93 commented:

“Don't ask him questions, don't call him, cry in your room. YOU ARE A QUEEN AND YOU WILL OVERCOME THIS PAIN ALSO.”

@Choice reacted:

“This thing has happened to me twice for real no one deserves this kind of hurt cause you never get to heal mentally.”

@BANNY BTC commented:

“Make God no let them use me wait for the right person.”

@olamidedamilola said:

“To be very honest, no lady deserves this pain. so sorry hunny.”

@Mama reacted:

“So why was he dating U then. Omor some humans.”

@Favybaby reacted:

“So sorry honey, I cant imagine how hard it is for you pls be strong we love you.”

@Endowed said:

“My own promised to come see my family to make it official we had issues for a week the next week he posted a proposal video he gave to his supposed ex.”

@IvoryOfAbuja said:

“I’m sorry baby.”

@paula commented:

“Someone did this to me early 2020. Saw the photos of their traditional wedding on the lady's status. Worst case it was a lady I speculated.”

Watch the video below:

Heartbroken lady drags man on Facebook for marrying someone else

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Faith Favour, a lady from Liberia, has called out her man, Blama Keita, for marrying someone else. In a Facebook post on Saturday 29, Faith tagged her estranged lover as she shared photos of him and his wife.

She added that Keita would only be free if she had bad intentions towards him. Her post reads: "Congratulations to you Mr keita, you really think that you will hurt someone feeling and have peace in your life never, all this while you lied to me, hmm I'm speechless at this moment, but let me remind you wicked man.

"You will never have a peace of mind in this marriage, unless I have bad intentions for you that's the only way you will go free." Jane Gray said: "See that his face looking like something i don't know..ma don't worry that man will pay. No sin goes unpunished. Just ask the idiot i got married to what happened when he left and abandoned his child and I."

Source: Legit.ng