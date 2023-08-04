A lady has revealed how she paid back her husband who cheated on her with another lady for five years

According to her story shared on TikTok, the young man got into an accident and she abandoned him

Mixed reactions have trailed her video as some netizens kicked against her decision to abandon him at his worst state

A woman identified as @mi2mi290 on TikTok has shared her heartbreaking story of betrayal and loss.

In a post, she revealed how she found out that her husband had been cheating on her for five years, but she forgave him and stayed in the marriage.

Lady abandons husband who cheated on her for five years

Unfortunately, the man got into an accident and lost his arm and leg. His side chick left him, and she also followed suit.

In mi2mi290’s words:

“He cheated for 5 years, found out, stayed, he got into an accident, lost an arm and a leg. His side chick left him, and so did I.”

Reactions as woman abandons husband who had accident

The post has gone viral on TikTok with many users sharing their heartbreaking stories.

@Lege Priscah Apio reacted:

“My cousin blackmailed me and snatched my boyfriend of two years, they were planning to marry this year but the man died this very year, she fainted.”

@pretty Laddy million said:

“He cheated, treated me like trash in his family a few days after producing, I suffered en cried 2 God. a month later got accident and lost 6front teeth.”

@manuelabanzebanze commented:

“Mine was a serial cheater, when was my turn I cheated with his boss and built the house back home in secret, I finished then I left.”

@user2717610338033 said:

“He left me because his parents said I wasn't his type so I left him and dated his cousin got married and invited him to our baby shower useless thing.”

@nagitta8 commented:

“He cheated for 3 years I used to cry, 4th yr I got pregnant for another man in his house raised da kid til 1 yr went for introduction wz dad baby.”

@ewuresi44 said:

“When I had I gave him. When he made it he left me. I did what I had to do... every month he forwards his salary to me unknowingly.”

@Ashley Blanks reacted:

“We were in a relationship for a year started talking about marriage. Whole time he was married and when she got pregnant the kid wasn’t even his.”

@Ekau Nahia said:

“Mine got accident, and I was there for him but now he doesn't care about my feelings, am about to finish my house and I live him alone in a rental.”

Watch the video below:

Lady worried as her man credits her after she caught him cheating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady named Precious has been confused after her boyfriend credited her with half a million for catching him cheating. Precious said on Twitter that she paid him a surprise visit following his return from a trip and entered his house with a spare key.

Quite to her disappointment, Precious found him cheating on her and stormed out of the house in tears. Precious said she 'cried her eyeballs out' and was about to block his phone number on getting home when a message came in. The message was from her boyfriend. He said he had sent her N500k to apologise and promised to do better.

"To cut the long story short I got home I was about blocking him when I saw “baby I’m so sorry pls check your phone I just sent you 500k take it for all the tears you’ve lost tonight, I promise to do better," Precious wrote. The lady said the message healed her broken heart immediately and confused her about whether to forgive her man.

Source: Legit.ng