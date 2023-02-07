Social media users have reacted massively to viral photos of the gifts presented to guests at a recent event

In the photos, two tubers of yam and new naira notes were spotted on each chair for guests who would attend

Reacting to the trending photos, some people criticised the organisers of the event while others commended them

Guests at a recent event in Nigeria would be so happy to receive tubers of yam and new naira notes as gifts.

Trending photos making the rounds online captures two tubers of yams placed on neatly arranged chairs at the venue of an event.

Guests receive tubers of yam Photo Credit: @mylagoslately

While some people claimed the act was not acceptable, others were glad that it would put a smile on the faces of guests.

Social media reactions

@awuzie_precious said:

"That man is a pastor and his church is in port harcourt, I ve seen him give to the needy alot, I don’t think it has to do with anything politics."

@maryareke commented:

"Is this a church? Please I need the coordinate."

@mzbabybkay reacted:

"Abeg make una Dey drop address now, why una dey code update."

@nwabundo51 stated:

"They created this chaos so that they can easily lure the people with this cos they know that a lot of people are hungry."

@prince_chinedu_stephen said:

"What's happening here??? Don't tell me it's politicians handwork o."

@elinor_rolz added:

"That man was pastored by my Rev in Abuja n he’s in PH so it has nothing to do with politics n note: this is nothing new."

@deledynamic asked:

"I hope it not the politicians' agenda?"

@g_benji25 commented:

"But why? Why! Why!! Whyyyyyyyy!!!! My childrens future sold for 2 tubers of digestive waste and a worthless 2k that can't secure rent or a life time investment."

ICPC finds new naira notes hidden in bank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has discovered a bunch of new naira notes hidden in a bank safe lock. In a video posted to the public via its verified Twitter on Saturday, February 4, 2023, the commission officials were seen ordering a bank official unpack a lock.

When the lock was open, the bank official shrugged indicating that there were no new naira notes. However, the ICPC officials were not having it and insisted that the officials empty the safe lock. Behind the old N1,000 naira notes, a bunch of redesigned notes was starched deeply inside the safe lock.

Meanwhile, the ICPC has promised to clamp down at elements frustrating efforts of making the redesigned Naira notes available to members of the public. Already some commercial bank officials have been arrested for alleged sabotage and more arrest is expected in the coming days.

